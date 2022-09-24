Submit Release
Subsequent assistance of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to families affected by border conflicts in the city of Isfara and Bobojon Gafurov district of Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, September 24 - As our compatriots are aware, as a result of the border conflicts that took place a few days ago, a large number of residents of the border zones of the city of Isfara and Bobojon Gafurov district, Sughd Province, suffered life and material damage, including the destruction of houses.

In this regard, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, signed a decree of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, on the basis of which next material assistance was allocated to 300 affected families of the city of Isfara and Bobojon Gafurov district.

On behalf of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, the State Commission of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan will provide construction materials and food to each of the families whose houses are partially or completely damaged.

The assistance of the President of the country was allocated to support the residents of the villages of Chorkuh, Lakkon, Chilgazi, Kulkand, Zumrad, Surkh, Vorukh of the city of Isfara and the villages of Ovchikalacha and Khistevarz of Bobojon Gafurov district.

The Leader of the Nation also instructed the Government of the country to restore the destroyed houses of the residents of these villages by November 1 this year.

