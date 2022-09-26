Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Village of Chauncey
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Belmont County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Belmont County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Belmont County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Ross Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Butler County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Edgewood City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Goshen Township Memorial Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana
|St. Clair Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Maple Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|City of Bay Village
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|York Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Defiance
|Defiance Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Delaware Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
FFR
|Erie
|City of Sandusky
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Grove City Dental Partners Dibert & Malhi LLP
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Geauga
|Chester Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Greene County Transit Board
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Woodlawn Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Fairfax
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Hancock County Combined General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Jackson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Holmes
|Holmes County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Holmes County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes County Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Holmes County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Knox
|Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|City of Mount Vernon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Lake County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Lake Development Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Licking County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Licking County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Lorain
|Lorain City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Lucas County Regional Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Ottawa Hills
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Madison
|Madison County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Central Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Marion
|Marion Public Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Marion County Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Bowling Green Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Pleasant Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Medina County Combined General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Medina City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Meigs
|Meigs County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/13/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Scipio Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mercer
|Hopewell Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Miami
|Village of Laura
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Village of Potsdam
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Village of Ludlow Falls
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Germantown Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|City of West Carrollton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Bryn-Zion Cemetery Association
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Muskingum County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Village of Melrose
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Perry
|Area 14 Workforce Development Board
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Teays Valley Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Nelson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Kent-Franklin Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|WVFD Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Preble
|North Central Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Putnam
|Putnam County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|South Central Ohio Job and Family Services
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Rarden Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Stark County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Northfield-Macedonia Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|City of Fairlawn
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Fairlawn, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Richfield Joint Recreation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Council of Governments
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Brown Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Warren
|Warren County Combined Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Wood County Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures