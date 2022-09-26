Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Athens Village of Chauncey
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Belmont County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Belmont County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Belmont County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Butler Ross Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Butler County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Edgewood City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Champaign Goshen Township Memorial Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Columbiana St. Clair Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga City of Maple Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
City of Bay Village
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke York Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Defiance Defiance Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Delaware Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
FFR
Erie City of Sandusky
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Franklin Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Grove City Dental Partners Dibert & Malhi LLP
Grove City Dental Partners Dibert & Malhi LLP
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Compliance Examination MED
Geauga Chester Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Greene Greene County Transit Board
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Woodlawn Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Hamilton County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Fairfax
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Hamilton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Hancock Hancock County Combined General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Jackson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Holmes Holmes County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Holmes County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes County Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Holmes County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council
Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
City of Mount Vernon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Lake County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Lake Development Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Licking County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Licking County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Lorain Lorain City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Lucas Lucas County Regional Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Ottawa Hills
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Madison Madison County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Central Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Marion Marion Public Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Marion County Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Bowling Green Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Pleasant Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Medina Medina County Combined General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Medina City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Meigs Meigs County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/13/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Scipio Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mercer Hopewell Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Miami Village of Laura
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Village of Potsdam
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Village of Ludlow Falls
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Montgomery County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Germantown Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
City of West Carrollton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Bryn-Zion Cemetery Association
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Muskingum County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Paulding Village of Melrose
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Perry Area 14 Workforce Development Board
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Teays Valley Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Portage Nelson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Kent-Franklin Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
WVFD Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Preble North Central Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Putnam Putnam County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Ross South Central Ohio Job and Family Services
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Rarden Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Stark County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Northfield-Macedonia Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
City of Fairlawn
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Fairlawn, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Richfield Joint Recreation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Trumbull County Council of Governments
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Vinton Brown Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Warren Warren County Combined Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Wood Wood County Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures

