“CheeseEU” promotes high quality European cheeses in Melbourne, Australia
Participants such as importers, distributors, journalists, etc had the opportunity to learn more about the superior quality of the delicious European cheesesMELBOURNE , VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A successful B2B event has been held on 5 September 2022 at the Oakwood Premier Melbourne - Executive Lounge in the frame of the implementation of the EU financed campaign CheeseEU.
Participants from the Horeca sector, importers, distributors, journalists, etc had the opportunity to learn more about the superior quality of the delicious European cheeses their specific properties and benefits, and also learn more about the participant organizations in the program. During the event the participants tasted delicious dishes while they discussed about future collaborations.
The European financed campaign “CheeseEU” aims to promote the high quality European cheeses being produced with the highest quality and food safety standards and reach as many consumers as possible to increase the product awareness and offer them the opportunity to savor the European cheeses exceptional taste.
For more information visit our website https://cheeseeu.eu/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheeseeu
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/europeanuniquecheeses/
Michelle Palmer
Mondern Currency
412774280398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other