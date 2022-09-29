Inflation & Divorce: Data Shows Rising Rates Are Keeping Couples Married Longer
There’s a big difference between correlation and causation, but our data begs the question: Is the economy keeping people from divorcing? If so, it's important that we offer ways to ease that burden”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce rates are dropping as inflation rates rise. Does that mean rising inflation is increasing marital bliss? Probably not. A recent Insight from Divorce.com that relies on data from its Divorce Index™ indicates that today’s economy—with inflation spurring rising costs across the board—is likely driving the divorce rate down.
— Laura Wasser, Chief of Divorce Evolution for Divorce.com
"We analyzed how the recent spike in inflation affected divorce interest, leaning on data from our Divorce Index," said Chief of Divorce Evolution Laura Wasser, who is known for her acclaim as a divorce lawyer-to-the-stars but who has also dedicated the last decade-plus of her life to helping real people divorce faster and with less cost, conflict, and uncertainty. "When money gets tight, even listless relationships are less likely to end,” said Wasser. “Bottom line? Many Americans simply can't afford to call it quits."
THE DIVORCE INDEX™—KEY TAKEAWAY
The team from Divorce.com assists more couples filing for divorce in the United States than anyone else, and its online system launched the online divorce industry. Our Divorce Index™ draws on decades of proprietary information to measure a broad spectrum of divorce-related data, including Americans' interest in seeking marriage dissolution across time and geography. Research across our systems indicates that rising inflation is driving the divorce rate down.
ABOUT DIVORCE.COM
Divorce.com offers expansive online services that ease the burdens and costs of divorce. While other services are narrow in their approach, Divorce.com helps couples in virtually any divorce scenario—driving complexity, expense, and time out of the process—including an easy 3-step online solution that costs less than one hour of most divorce lawyers’ time. Operating across the United States and Canada, the Divorce.com team has helped nearly a million divorces to end quickly, affordably, and amicably. For more information, visit www.divorce.com.
ABOUT LAURA WASSER
For over a decade, Laura Wasser has been changing the face of divorce. Laura is a renowned celebrity divorce lawyer, family law expert, author, entrepreneur, and Chief of Divorce Evolution at Divorce.com. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller, It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way: How to Divorce Without Destroying Your Family and Bankrupting Yourself. Despite her acclaim as a “divorce lawyer-to-the stars,” Laura has made it her driving purpose to help real people divorce through less combative, modern solutions with Divorce.com. She also maintains a robust family law practice as a managing partner at Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles.
