Divorce.com Lands Ken Friedman as New General Counsel & Chief Industry Officer
Legal Tech Trailblazer Brings Profound Experience to Divorce.com
How Divorce.com is bringing affordable self-help, on-demand mediation, and access to independent attorneys under one roof is a genuine game-changer.”BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce.com, the premier affordable online divorce platform whose core team pioneered online divorce more than two decades ago, announced that Ken Friedman—former vice president and deputy general counsel for LegalZoom—has joined the company as general counsel and chief industry officer. In the newly created role, Ken will lead the company’s legal organization, providing Divorce.com with strategic guidance on compliance, risk management, corporate governance, public policy, and product expansion opportunities in the burgeoning legal tech industry.
— Ken Friedman, GC and Chief Industry Officer, Divorce.com
“The power of the match here is really something,” said Bob Butterworth, CEO of Divorce.com. “Ken’s reputation for securing legal tech pathways at LegalZoom preceded him, and we share a common vision in advancing modern technologies that take the sting out of outdated, cumbersome legal processes. We believe Ken’s specialized knowledge and deep experience will be a formidable asset for Divorce.com in helping people who’ve made a tough-but-necessary decision to divorce to do so in a more peaceful, fast, and affordable way.”
“Affordable access to legal help is more vital now than ever,” said Ken of joining the Divorce.com team. “I’m honored to share in the company’s mission to ensure that those going through an already tough time have convenient and reliable access to the protections of the law—no family should lack that basic right. How Divorce.com is bringing affordable self-help, on-demand mediation, and access to independent attorneys under one roof is a genuine game-changer.”
Beyond his 20+ years of legal practice, Ken brings the targeted knowledge of more than a decade of developing innovative legal tech solutions. Under his leadership, LegalZoom paved the way for online legal solutions that helped millions gain access to the law. Prior to his role helping catalyze LegalZoom’s exponential growth, Ken practiced at global law firm Sidley Austin.
ABOUT DIVORCE.COM
Divorce.com offers expansive online services that ease the burdens and costs of divorce. While other services are narrow in their approach, Divorce.com offers three pillars of support to cover virtually every divorce scenario—driving complexity, expense, and time out of the process. Operating across the United States and Canada, the Divorce.com team has helped more than 800,000 divorces end quickly, affordably, and amicably. Visit www.divorce.com.
Martin Rex
Divorce.com
+1 205-547-0047
martin.rex@divorce.com