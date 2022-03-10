IT'S OVER EASY IS NOW DIVORCE.COM
Acquisition Adds Celebrity Attorney Laura Wasser to the Divorce.com Team
Laura will be promoting something she’s genuinely passionate about—that not all divorces have to be needlessly long, costly, or painful.”BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce.com, the premier affordable online divorce platform whose core team pioneered the industry more than two decades ago, has acquired online divorce service It’s Over Easy. The acquisition bolsters the market reach of Divorce.com and further enhances its full-spectrum online divorce service platform.
— Bob Butterworth, CEO of Divorce.com
Notably, the acquisition brings along Laura Wasser—founder of It’s Over Easy and the attorney at the center of some of the most famous celebrity divorces of the last 20 years. Laura joins Divorce.com as Chief of Divorce Evolution for the company’s expansive online divorce services, ranging from a 3-step online solution that eliminates the need for an attorney, to on-demand mediation, to connecting customers with attorneys from its network of independent law firms who will offer Divorce.com customers a minimum 25% reduction off their standard hourly rates.
“As I like to say, divorce is the great equalizer—it terrifies everyone,” said Laura. “Look, I’ve seen quite a bit in my career. I know first-hand that there’s no substitute for a great divorce attorney when it’s necessary. In so many cases, though, these knock-down, drag-out battles settle after far too much time and money is spent with everyone—especially the kids—paying the true price, which is the devastating emotional toll. What I’m excited about, and what I’ll be shouting from the rooftops, is that with Divorce.com, there really is an easier, healthier path.”
“We already had a great relationship with Laura, but bringing her on personally in this capacity still feels like a coup,” said Bob Butterworth, CEO of Divorce.com. “Laura will be promoting something she’s genuinely passionate about—that not all divorces have to be needlessly long, costly, or painful. We’re thrilled to welcome Laura to help Divorce.com advance what we believe is ultimately a societal good through helping hundreds of thousands of folks end their marriages in a peaceful, fast, and affordable way.”
Divorce.com offers expansive online services that ease the burdens and costs of divorce. While other services are narrow in their approach, Divorce.com offers three pillars of support to cover virtually every divorce scenario—driving complexity, expense, and time out of the process. Operating across the United States and Canada, the Divorce.com team has helped more than 800,000 divorces end quickly, affordably, and amicably. For more information, visit www.divorce.com.
