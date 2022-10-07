DIVERSITY, EQUITY, & INCLUSION (DEI); Cyber AWARENESS Month of October; Digital Forensic Incident Preparedness MEETING
The founding Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association, ISSA-LA is the premier information source in SoCal for improving the practice of InfoSec.
I founded the Women in Security Forum to help tackle one of LA's major societal and business problems, as DEI was also one of the InfoSec workforce's most persistent challenges. We've made progress!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Become an ISSA-LA Member today during the NATIONAL CYBER AWARENESS MONTH of OCTOBER. Cybersecurity is a societal and business challenge for Los Angeles. In addition to the annual summits, ISSA-LA is dedicated to helping the community through a strong mentorship network that includes world-class experts and various training classes throughout the year to help address the Most Critical Issues facing our security and risk leaders. With the workforce shortage, even the most sophisticated professionals can feel overwhelmed. ISSA-LA peer interaction opportunities enhance InfoSec knowledge, skills, and professionalism, as members adapt to the changing role of the cybersecurity leader.
— Richard Greenberg, ISSA-LA President; CEO at Security Advisors
CISOs, CIOs, Privacy Officers, and Data Protection Officers join ISSA-LA for peer mentoring. ISSA-LA Chapter members meet for GREAT NETWORKING and SUPPORT in the evening on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month at various companies throughout SoCal. Our supporters have included Netflix, Microsoft, Verizon, Hulu, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Symantec, and Riot Games, among others.
Most workers seek to work for a company that values Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Minority and gender gaps are among some of the cybersecurity workforce's most persistent challenges. Only 4% of cybersecurity workers self-identify as Hispanic, 9% as Black, and 24% as women (1); the field continues to be predominantly male and Caucasian.
Last month, the ISSA-LA Security Summit XII featured the inaugural WOMEN of INFLUENCE in LA with award-winning international TV personality STACY PAETZ to promote our supportive and inclusive culture, as well as spotlight women professionals from a wide spectrum of the cyber, intelligence, regulatory, academic, law enforcement, legal, and academic sectors.
ISSA-LA President Richard Greenberg founded the WOMEN IN SECURITY FORUM several years ago to provide a Center of Excellence for advancing the leadership and professional development of women; ISSA-LA continues to be a DEI leader and supporter in our field. The inaugural WOMEN of INFLUENCE in LA Session featured three High-Profile Inspirational Leaders in our community:
• ADRIANA SANFORD, J.D., dual LL.M., award-winning global threats and privacy expert (bio here)
• CAROL ALEXIS CHEN, award-winning former career federal prosecutor and Partner at Winston & Strawn LLP
• Dr. PRINEHA NARANG, scientist and quantum engineer, who serves as the Howard Reiss Chair and Associate Professor in Chemistry at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Dr. Narang is also the Founder and CTO of Aliro Quantum.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION (DEI) / NATIONAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15)
Los Angeles is home to one of the largest number of women-owned businesses in the country. LA also has the nation's largest Hispanic population. ISSA-LA advisory board member ADRIANA SANFORD served as the Opening Keynote Speaker for ISSA-LA Security Summit XII and spearheaded the WOMEN of INFLUENCE in LA to assist women that were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in our local LA community. Born in Orange County, Sanford is highly attuned to the needs of our local businesses, minorities, professional women, and mothers. The Notre Dame law and Georgetown law-educated California lawyer, who specializes in Risk and Crisis Management, was recently featured in Top Cyber News MAGAZINE. Sanford serves as a Senior Fellow at Claremont Graduate University (CGU) and is the recipient of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Woman Law Professional of the Year - 2019 CSWY Award. She is also a Chilean American international TV commentator, who regularly appeared as a CNN en Español analyst to 93 million viewers. Sanford is a strong voice in our local, national, and global InfoSec and Hispanic communities.
NATIONAL CYBER AWARENESS MONTH OF OCTOBER
On OCTOBER 12, for the second consecutive year during Microsoft's Give Campaign, ADRIANA SANFORD will have a 40-minute FIRESIDE CHAT on data privacy for the NATIONAL CYBER AWARENESS MONTH OF OCTOBER with AANCHAL GUPTA, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Azure Security and M365, who leads Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC).
ISSA-LA directors also take deeper dives into DEI-specific challenges through Layer 8 Masters' Planet Cyber Sec. Their next event takes a deep-dive on OCTOBER 20 with AppSec SoCal at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica.
ISSA-LA DINNER MEETING
Join us (in-person) on October 19th from 5:30pm - 8:30pm PDT
Digital Forensic Incident Preparedness (DFIR) with Bradley Maryman and Dr. Joseph Greenfield
Proactive approach to Digital Forensic Incident Response (DFIR) matters can save not only time and valuable resources but overall response costs as well. Having a DFIR plan as well as conducting testing and training around the plan will ensure an efficient and effective response. Being prepared to address an incident when it occurs is the first step in overcoming and surviving the incident.
BRADLEY MARYMAN is an experienced computer forensics and cyber investigations consultant, who previously served for 29+ years as a Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI. Maryman is the developer and author of the FBI’s IT Disaster Recovery policy and protocols. He serves on the University of Southern California (USC) Information Technology Program Advisory Board.
USC Professor DR. JOSEPH GREENFIELD is the VP and Chief Forensic Examiner with Maryman & Associates. His primary domain is breach investigations and deep file system analysis. His experience with Windows and Linux servers includes intrusion investigation, investigation of corporate espionage and employee espionage, and email recovery and analysis.
SAVE THE DATE!
The ISSA-LA's 13th Annual Information Security SUMMIT XIII will held on OCTOBER 4 – 5, 2023.
ISSA-LA collaborates with universities, including UCLA, Claremont Graduate University, and Georgia Institute of Technology. Our InfoSec community collaboration also includes joint meetings with ISACA, OWASP, Cloud Security Alliance, HTCIA, and the Association of IT Professionals.
More information about ISSA-LA is available at https://issala.org/
(1): https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2022/09/30/minorities-and-the-cybersecurity-skills-gap/?sh=59c07a317f3f
