Miracle on the Hudson Survivor Josh Peltz to Keynote SoCal Nonprofit Orgs 2025 Year-End Celebration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Chapters of the Information Systems Security Association ( ISSA-LA ), the Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP LA), The Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC), The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA LA), Workforce Innovation, Trust, and Influence (WITI), Women in Big Data (WiBD SoCal) and The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA OC) are all coming together for the 2025 Year-End Holiday Celebration on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at the Culver City Senior Center.Josh Peltz, survivor of the historic US Airways Flight 1549 emergency landing in the Hudson River, will deliver the keynote address "Resiliency During Crisis." Drawing from his extraordinary experience, Peltz will share insights on maintaining focus, building collaboration, and leading with calm under extreme pressure. His message resonates deeply with cybersecurity and IT professionals who navigate high-stakes challenges daily.The celebration follows the outstanding success of the 2025 ISSA-LA Security Summit , which drew hundreds of professionals for two intensive days exploring AI, data protection, and digital ethics. Aryan Guenthner, Cybersecurity Leader, captured the spirit of the event in the LinkedIn post: "It was awesome reconnecting with friends and building new connections! The sessions were packed with great content, especially around AI, and the Q&A discussions were really insightful. The event was organized seamlessly. If you haven't attended before, I definitely recommend checking it out next time!"This year-end gathering offers Southern California's Cybersecurity and IT community a chance to reflect on achievements, strengthen professional relationships, and prepare for the challenges ahead. There will be plenty of great food and drinks, a Cybersecurity/IT Jeopardy Game, and lots of networking time to meet up with old friends, make new connections, and celebrate a great 2025.There will be 2 CPE credits for the meeting, possibly your last chance to earn these in 2025.Event Details Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2025Time: 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM PST - Confirmation neededLocation: Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave, Culver City, CARegistration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-holiday-meeting-with-issa-la-aitp-la-wsc-csa-la-csa-oc-wibd-witi-tickets-1964596511050 Contact vendor.director@issala.org for sponsorship informationAbout ISSA-LA: The Information Systems Security Association Los Angeles (ISSA-LA) is a member-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing cybersecurity education, collaboration, and leadership. As the founding chapter of ISSA International, ISSA-LA promotes best practices that safeguard information availability, integrity, and confidentiality while fostering professional growth.Through monthly educational programs, the annual Security Summit, and initiatives like the Women in Security Forum , ISSA-LA connects hundreds of professionals each year. Named ISSA Medium Chapter of the Year in 2023, this entirely volunteer-led chapter continues strengthening Southern California's cybersecurity ecosystem through education, inclusion, and community engagement.Media Contact:Director of Marketing, ISSA-LAEmail: marketing@issala.orgWebsite: www.issala.org

