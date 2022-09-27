Graphene Commercialization Conference and Application Development Networking
The Graphene Council is hosting a major Graphene Commercialization Conference and Application Development Networking event on 10 OCT 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
This is the perfect meeting for R&D teams that need to understand how graphene is being used in their industry and product categories.”NEW BERN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphene, the first 2 dimensional advanced material made from pure carbon, is being used in more than 45 major industries and vertical markets. On 10 October 2022, leading producers, materials experts and end-user companies that are working with graphene will meet in Pittsburgh, PA to get the latest news on commercial market developments and applications.
The event is hosted by The Graphene Council, a global trade body that engages with more than 30,000 advanced materials experts in both academia and in commercial research and development teams. The Graphene Council is also the author of The Graphene Report (https://bit.ly/TGR-22), the most up to date and comprehensive resource available anywhere with more than 700 pages covering graphene production methods, commercial applications, testing and characterization methods and profiling more than 200 companies in the sector.
The conference will cover major topics including -
Graphene Commercialization and Industry Trends - The Graphene Council presents an overview of the main trends in graphene commercialization globally, including production, application development and demand forecasts.
Sustainability, NET-ZERO and the role of Advanced Materials - Advanced 2D Materials have a critical role in achieving sustainability and NET-ZERO targets by outperforming legacy materials. Learn how and where these materials are being used to reduce embedded carbon and to increase recyclability.
Industrial Applications - Elastomers, Coatings, Lubricants - Graphene is well suited as a nano-additive to drive significant performance improvement in elastomers, coatings and lubricants. Used at low load factors and as a “drop-in” solution, graphene is a cost effective solution.
Regulatory and Standards Updates - ISO is poised to adopt new and updated graphene standards. Learn how these new standards will impact the commercial adoption of graphene. We will also review the regulatory environment including EPA (TSCA) and REACH regulations.
The Future of 2D Advanced Materials - Graphene is the first and most commercially mature of the new class of “2D” advanced materials, but not the only. Hear from global experts what other advanced materials are positioned to become commercially relevant in the next years.
Graphene in Concrete and Cement Applications - One of the fastest growth areas for graphene has been in the construction sector, specifically in cement and concrete applications. Learn how this adoption is taking shape and what is driving the use of graphene in construction.
Graphene Enabled Sensors in Healthcare and Industry - Graphene is an ideal material for extremely sensitive and selective sensing applications, in particular for highly exacting bio-medical and healthcare related devices and applications.
Next Generation Composites and Resin Systems - Composite materials are replacing metal and other materials for lightweight and strength. This session will provide a preliminary update on the first true peer-to-peer comparative study on different forms of graphene in a two part epoxy resin system.
Voice of the Customer - Perspective from Corporate R&D Teams - This session will look at the industrial user’s perspective to understand how new materials are evaluated and eventually selected for adoption.
Energy Storage Solutions - Batteries and Supercapacitors - The electrification of transportation and the move to renewable energy generation is driving unprecedented demand for energy storage capacity. A recent survey on future battery chemistries explores how graphene is expected to play a key role.
Industrial Applications for Automotive, Defence and Aerospace - The Automotive, Defence and Aerospace sectors face some of the most demanding engineering challenges with an acute need for materials that are lighter, stronger, more resilient and that can operate in extreme environments.
Graphene Market Insights with industry Leaders and CEO’s - In this exclusive panel discussion, we will interview CEO’s of some of the leading graphene companies about the future of the industry including questions about business models, the investment community and how to grow the industry.
The event will be immediately followed by a 2 hour networking cocktail reception for delegates to meet and build valuable industry connections.
This is a must attend event for anyone that has the responsibility of evaluating, testing and procuring advanced materials like graphene to make the next generation of innovative products.
For more information about the event and how to register, please visit: https://bit.ly/TGCUS22
