Doyle Lawson Honored During Inaugural Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival

Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster officially proclaims September 24 as Doyle Lawson day in Pigeon Forge, TN at the Inaugural Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival

L-R: Clarke Beasley (Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival), Doyle Lawson, Earlene Teaster (Pigeon Forge City Manager), and Kyle Cantrell (Host and Program Director, SiriusXM Bluegrass Junction) pose backstage during the Inaugural Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festiva

All-Star Line-Up of Bluegrass Greats Pleases Crowd; Festival Expands to Two Days in 2023

Fans at the Inaugural Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival enjoyed the sounds of some of Bluegrass's best during Saturday night's event at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Kyle Cantrell, Host and Program Director of SiriusXM's Bluegrass Junction, emceed the night filled with music featuring Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, the Junior Sisk Band, Authentic Unlimited, the Grascals, and the Po' Ramblin Boys.

Clarke Beasley, Festival Show Manager, remarked: "We couldn't be more pleased with the inaugural Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival. We believe tonight has successfully established a premiere annual bluegrass event."

During the evening, fans were delighted to see iconic bluegrass legend, Doyle Lawson, return to the stage. Fans lept to their feet as it was announced that September 24 would be named as Doyle Lawson day in Pigeon Forge, TN. The proclamation was announced by Earlene Teaster, Pigeon Forge City Manager.

With the success of the inaugural event, organizers have announced the festival will expand to two days in 2023.

The 2023 Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival will feature the Grascals, Junior Sisk, Po' Ramblin Boys, Rhonda Vincent, Jimbo Whaley & Greenbriar, Balsam Ridge, Dale Ann Bradley and Joe Mullins.

Tickets for the 2023 Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival will go on sale towards the end of October.

For more information, visit www.PFBluegrass.com.

Doyle Lawson Honored During Inaugural Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival

