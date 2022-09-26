Graphene Producers achieve Verified Graphene Producer® status
Three major graphene companies recently passed the rigorous Verified Graphene Producer inspection program administered by The Graphene Council.
Three major graphene companies recently passed the rigorous Verified Graphene Producer inspection administered by The Graphene Council. Based on the Graphene Classification Framework, the Verified Graphene Producer (VGP) program is the only globally recognized in-person inspection and third party evaluation of graphene production facilities.
The three companies that passed this through inspection process include Versarien Plc. based in the UK (which is also the first company in the world to have passed the program twice), Ceylon Graphene Technologies based in Sri Lanka and opening in the UK (and is a major producer of Graphene Oxide), and Hydrograph Clean Power Inc. based in the United States that uses a unique “detonation” method to produce graphene materials.
Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, commented: "We are delighted that Versarien is the first graphene producer to successfully gain re-certification under the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer programme following the scale-up of our graphene production facilities. This validation of our technology will enable our partners and potential customers to have confidence that the graphene we produce meets globally accepted standards."
Manju Gunawardana, CEO, Ceylon Graphene Technologies stated “We are delighted to be confirmed by The Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer®. From inception, our mission has been to provide superior quality graphene in commercial volumes and a full spectrum of in-house services to our partners and customers. The Verified Graphene Producer® certification is a testament to the success of this undertaking.”
“We are thrilled to now be certified by The Graphene Council, validating what we already know,” said Stuart Jara, HydroGraph chief executive officer. “The HydroGraph patented process is unique in that it achieves 99.8% pure graphene in identical batches at both the lowest cost and the most environmentally friendly manner due to its low energy consumption and absence of emissions.”
Terrance Barkan, Executive Director of The Graphene Council said “The Verified Graphene Producer® program is based on globally recognized standards and administered by The Graphene Council, an independent and neutral trade body representing producers, researchers and end-users (buyers) of graphene. The VGP is a tool that helps sophisticated end user companies identify bona fide graphene producers that can supply commercial quantities.”
