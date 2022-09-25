EdifyOnline (USA) partners with AIU (India) - Indian NEP 2020 Policy driven by Catalysts

Everyone has the right to be enlightened. It just takes the right teacher.

BIRMINGHAM, USA, September 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- EdifyOnline , an education technology company based in Birmingham, United States, announced today that it will partner with the Association of Indian Universities ( AIU ), based in New Delhi, India.“An ambitious vision of NEP 2020 Policy puts the teachers and students at the center, said Mr. Anil P. Agarwal, the Founder/Chairman of Edify Online Corp”. He further added that the “NEP 2020 policy and the Indian University Grant Commission (UGC) Guidelines of July 2021 both emphasize teachers and students to be internationally competitive, essentially directing the efforts of higher education institutions (HEI) toward internationalizing higher education”.“The partnership of AIU with EdifyOnline aims at facilitating the implementation of the Indian NEP 2020 Policy for Internationalization of Higher Education (IHE)”, said Secretary General, Dr. (Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal. AIU and EdifyOnline will collaborate on simple holistic concepts to inspire Indian faculty to work with international academic talent to become aware of international standards and then act as indigenous “Catalysts” for their institutions to participate in the mission of internationalizing Indian higher education.“In Catalyst (holistic) option, a concept promoted by EdifyOnline, teachers, and students take priority over the bureaucratic burdens. An MoU between Indian and international institutions is not needed until after common objectives are socialized within Indian institution, its faculty, and students”, with the help of indigenous ‘Catalysts’, said Mr. Anil P. Agarwal”."With the help of EdifyOnline and its Indian diaspora, I envision building collaborative relationships with U.S. universities to enable students on both sides to spend a semester on respective campuses, exposing them to international culture, knowledge, and understanding, said Secretary General of AIU, Dr. (Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal".About AIUAIU is an advisory apex organization to bring together all the universities in India on a common platform through a coordinating body to protect the interest of the students as well as the universities. It undertakes such initiatives and programs which could strengthen and popularize Indian higher education as a leading edge system in the world and promote greater national and international collaboration in Higher Education, Research and Extension, Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities. AIU promotes and represents the higher education system and Indian Universities on national and international forums, and establishes strong liaisons with the government, National/International organizations of higher education, and sister associations the world over.About EdifyOnlineEdifyOnline is driving innovation and advancing the accessibility and quality of education by enabling motivated Subject Matter Experts (adjunct professors and instructors) from around the world to support the needs of higher education institutions by creating course content, providing guest lectures, facilitating online learners' experiences and/or providing full end-to-end course instruction. EdifyOnline's mission aligns with higher education institutions and the objective of increasing the accessibility and scalability of high-quality education. www.EdifyOnline.com