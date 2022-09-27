Albany Job Fair Features 100 Recruiters including: Amazon, USPS, Spectrum, NYS, Sysco, Owens Corning, SABIC, Maximus

100 Recruiters at AlbanyJobFair.com Sponsored by Albany Broadcasting & Catamount Broadcasting Sysco is Hiring CDL/CDLA Drivers

With 100 recruiters on site, hiring for all positions, from entry level to management, there will be a job for everyone. Many recruiters have immediate start dates and sign on bonus opportunities.” — Darcy Knapp, Event Organizer

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The In Person Albany Job Fair will be held on October 5, 2022 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center. Many employers will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Meet with Albany Med, OrthoNY, Fabcon, Conifer Park, NYS DOT, Visiting Nurses, NYS DOC, NYS Troopers, TSA, Target, Imperial Pools, NYS of Health, Curtis Lumber, SPHP, NYS Civil Service, Dicks Sporting Goods and many more!

We expect more than 1,000 job seekers to pre-submit resumes for scanning and distribution to the recruiters. Attendance expected to be high due to the current unemployment numbers and the increase in minimum wage.

The Albany Job Fair features 100 recruiters and runs from 9am through 4pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022. The Albany Job Fair is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. Public transit access via CTDA, Bus Route #182. The Holiday Inn Express has ample parking and easy access from the Northway. Job seekers do not need to register. Resumes can be dropped off for scanning and distribution to all recruiters.

The Albany Job Fair is Wednesday October 5, 2022 at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York. Event sponsors include Sysco, Amazon, Owens Corning, SABIC, and eBiz Docs. The Albany Job Fair is open from 9am to 4pm. Admission is free. Job seeker registration is not required. Resumes will be accepted and scanned for distribution to all recruiters at the event. Resumes can be emailed in to be scanned. The Albany Fair is underwritten by Albany Broadcasting, Catamount Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics.

Job seekers can check the website for a list of companies that will be hiring and a full Zoom seminar on career path choices, resume writing, interview skills and more.

Recruiters confirmed to be on site include: Accu Care Home Health Services, Addictions Care Center of Albany, AFLAC, AIM Services, Albany Broadcasting, Albany Gastroenterology Consultants, Albany Medical Center, AMAZON, Any-Time Home Care, Ballston Spa National Bank, Berkshire Farm, Berkshire Health Systems, Bimbo Bakeries USA, BOCES Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady, Carver Companies, CDPHP, Center for Disability Services, Charter Communications, Combined Insurance, Company College of St Rose, Conifer Park, Delmar Place, Dept of Corrections, Dialysis Clinic Inc, Dicks Sporting Goods, Diodes US Manufacturing Inc, Evergreen North America Industrial Services, Express Employment Professionals, Fabcon Precast LLC, Ferguson Enterprises, Firestone Complete Auto Care, First Student, Fort Orange Press, Frito Lay Upstate NY East, Glenmont Job Corps, Green Meadows, H&R Block, Home Instead, Imperial Pools, Janitronics, J&J Service, Inc., Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, Law Firm of Alex Dell, Living Resources, MAXIMUS, Mobile Air Transport, Mondelez International, National Powersports Distributors, Nationwide Retirement Solutions, North Atlantic States Carpenters Labor Management Program, NYS Civil Service, NY Army National Guard, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Health, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Office of Child and Family Services, NYS Office of General Services, NYS Troopers, Ocean State Job Lot, OrthoNY, Owens Corning, PepsiCo, Pregis,Price Chopper/Market 32, RedShift, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SABIC, Saint-Gobain, Sam's Club, Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga National Bank, Sodexo, Solomon Organization, Soltec Power Holdings, Spectrum Mobile, Spectrum/Charter Communications, St Peter's Health Partners, Sunmark Credit Union, SYSCO, Target Distribution Center, The Arc of Rensselaer County, The Grand at Barnwell, Thrivent, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), United States Postal Service, US Navy, Van Rensselaer Manor, Vanderheyden Hall, Visiting Nurses of Albany, Visiting Nurses Home Care, Wadhams Enterprises, Walrath Recruiting, WAMC Northeast Public Radio, Warren, Washington & Albany ARC, Westchester Medical Ctr. Health Network, Wolferts Roost Country Club

The Albany Job Fair is ready to meet the needs of the Capital Region's job seekers, from first time hires, to downsized and laid off workers, and those previously on unemployment coming back into the workforce. Great opportunities for High School and College students! From cashiers to engineers, warehouse workers to CDL drivers, home care workers and health care providers - You can find your next career or first job at The Albany Job Fair.

