Leadership Expert John C. Maxwell Speaks At OmegaPro

Renowned Leadership expert and acclaimed author John C. Maxwell is making waves again with his latest webinar attender by 35,000 people from OmegaPro Community.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading education platform OmegaPro, organized a record-breaking leadership webinar with the legendary John C. Maxwell on September 23, 2022. It was attended by more than 35,000 people from over 100 countries. On the milestone webinar, Maxwell explained the laws of leadership and the required skills which according to OmegaPro are the most crucial in making the perfect leader.

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.”

John C. Maxwell is a celebrated American author, speaker, leadership expert, and pastor. He has written several best-selling books, including “The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership” and “The 21 Indispensable Qualities of a Leader.” His books predominantly focus on leadership. His books have sold millions of copies, with some on the New York Times Best Seller List. Maxwell’s leadership development organization is associated with leaders from more than 80 countries. He speaks annually to Fortune 500 companies, international government leaders, and organizations as diverse as the United States Military Academy at West Point and the National Football League. He is one of 25 authors named to Amazon.com's 10th Anniversary Hall of Fame.

In May 2014, Maxwell was named the No. 1 leadership and management expert in the world by Inc. Magazine.

What does it take to become a good leader?

In more than 25 years of experience in trying to decipher the abject formula to solve the leadership puzzle, Maxwell has found aspects that directly influence not only leadership but also the extent of triumph in the leadership journey. These are – Leadership Values & Leadership Skills.

Is a successful leader one who can turn a company’s vision into reality, allowing each individual to thrive? And staying true to each core value of the business? Or does it take an ethical leader who follows their moral compass and embraces the shared values of their followers?

In reality, good leadership needs to have both values and the skillset.

These two aspects are dependent on each other and one cannot become a true leader without one of these. A person with good leadership value will not become a great leader without leadership skills. On the other hand, a person with leadership skills will not become a good leader without proper values. So, in essence, both values and skills of leadership feed off each other.

Leadership Values

These form the core upon which leadership is built – the core beliefs and principles that guide us in every aspect of life. These values help determine the type of leader one aspires to become and how they want to achieve their goals. Values play an important role in guiding decision-making and what actions need to be taken.

According to Maxwell, values vary from person-to-person. It can be defined as the things one believes are most important to achieving their goals and leading a life of contentment and significance. Leadership values are closely connected to both personal core values and the values of the workplace.

OmegaPro was built on a set of strong core values. Having a strong set of core values as a leader helps build respect and trust among the team. This creates the foundation to influence the team in a positive way that encourages high-performance and excellence.

Leadership Skills

Skills help a leader to know how to organize a team, assess, manage and get the best work according to their strong and weak points. Leadership skills directly influence productivity, efficiency, performance, and business output.

Leadership skills help in creating a vision, be it personal or for an organization, set direction and goals, help move people toward a common goal, empower people to reach their full potential and stay motivated. They also help in pushing the horizon and seek innovative ways to achieve success.

When leadership values work in perfect coherence with leadership skills, LEADERSHIP RISES!

A true leader is being made.

OmegaPro has a track record of creating phenomenal leaders all over the globe who are moving the world through their beliefs and actions. OmegaPro aspires to become the leading contributor in changing the world through education. With close to 2.7 million lives transformed, OmegaPro - the education platform is stretching its horizon to envision just one thing – breaking barriers through education, shaping leaders of TOMORROW!

As he closed the webinar, Maxwell wants everyone to ask themself one question, just one question every day to keep succeeding in any walk of life.

“How far can I go?”