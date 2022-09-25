From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

The Maine State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year old Claude Lamothe of Connor Township. Lamothe was last seen Saturday, September 24, 2022 at approximately 3:30 pm leaving Daigle Oil in Caribou. Lamothe who suffers from cognitive issues may be headed to the Augusta area. Lamothe is a white male, 5’ 11”, 200 lbs. with white hair and brown eyes. He is driving a white GMC 1500, Maine license plate 8749YN. If located please call 1-800-924-2261 OR 207-532-5400.

