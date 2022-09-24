Maine State Police are looking into an assault and possible road rage incident that occurred at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Road in Alfred.



One of the involved vehicles, a black SUV, had a man and woman who got out and punched the driver of a white Dodge Ram in the face several times before spraying him with Mace. They then left, continuing on Route 202 near the intersection heading toward Sanford. The man is described as

approximately 5'10" dirty blonde hair around 170 lbs. with a scruffy beard. The female was short and skinny with large glasses, and blonde hair. Both estimated by the victim to be around 30 years old. Attached are images from Harry’s in Sanford of an SUV that came up in the investigation. If you have any information regarding this case please contact Trooper Luke Broderick at Luke.A.Broderick@maine.gov or 624-7076 option 9.