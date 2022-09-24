Chicago chefs rally to plan 'Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico' and raise funds for World Central Kitchen
The incredible lineup of chefs from Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray on September 21, 2022 who are now turning their focus to help Puerto Rico.
The event takes place September 28 and will be emceed by chef Art Smith and Sylvia Perez, and feature eclectic cuisine from some of Chicago's best chefs
Food brings people together, and with Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico, Chicago's top chefs are coming together to help our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters after the devastation of Hurricane Fiona”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray, Chicago’s hospitality community is mobilizing to organize Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico and raise funds for World Central Kitchen’s (WCK) relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. After raising over $110,000 for Health Professionals Network for Tigray (HPN4Tigray) this week, participants quickly turned their focus to Puerto Rico — where Hurricane Fiona has left more than 1 million people without power and running water. The benefit will take place Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 6pm-9pm at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture (NMPRAC) and is organized by chef Tony Priolo (Piccolo Sogno), chef Sarah Stegner (Prairie Grass Cafe), Eda Davidman, Darren Gest, Jodi Fyfe (The Paramount Group), Yvonne Cádiz-Kim, Kristi Katz (WCK), and Billy Ocasio (NMPRAC). Ticket holders will enjoy music, cocktails, and diverse cuisine from chef Bill Kim, chef Devon Quinn, chef Tigist Reda, chef Paul Virant, and more. Chef Monti Carlo, known for her work as a special events chef, senior food editor for Budget Bytes, and author of the forthcoming cookbook, Spanglish, will be in attendance as special guest chef.
— Billy Ocasio, CEO of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture
Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico will proudly be hosted at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture, the only self-standing museum in the nation showcasing Puerto Rican arts and cultural exhibitions year-round. The mission of NMPRAC is dedicated to “the promotion, integration and advancement of Puerto Rican arts and culture, presenting exhibitions and programming created to enhance the visibility and importance of the rich Puerto Rican arts tradition.” Use of the iconic landmark building from the 1800s has been graciously donated by Billy Ocasio, CEO of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture, who shared his concern for the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico. “Working together with Chicago Chefs Cook and World Central Kitchen, Chicagoans have the power to magnify our impact and save lives in Puerto Rico,” said Billy. “Food brings people together, and with Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico, some of the top chefs in Chicago are coming together to help feed our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters while they recover from the devastation of another hurricane.”
Proceeds from Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico will fund disaster relief projects headed by World Central Kitchen, founded by chef and humanitarian José Andrés. WCK works to be the “first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises”, and is currently aiding those affected and displaced by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Turks & Caicos, Bermuda, and Nova Scotia.
CHEF LINEUP (MORE TO COME)
Art Smith: Reunion
Bill Kim: Urban Belly
Casey Doody: GT Prime, GT Fish & Oyster
Cely Rodriguez: The Jibarito Stop
Cristiano Bassani: Gene & Georgetti
Dan Raskin: Manny’s Deli
Devon Quinn: Eden
Erick Williams: Virtue, Daisy’s Po’ Boy and Tavern
Heather Bublick & D'Andre Carter: Soul & Smoke
Jason Hammel: Lula Cafe
Martial Noguier: Bistronomic
Nikolaos Kapernaros & Louie Alexakis: Avli on The Park
Paul Virant: Vistro Prime
Sam Rattanopas: NaKorn
Sarah Stegner & George Bumbaris: Prairie Grass Cafe
Tigist Reda: Demera
Tony Priolo: Piccolo Sogno
IMAGERY
Click here for images from Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray, which took place on September 21, 2022.
TICKET SALES + INFO
Tickets are $155 per person and can be purchased at the door or by visiting www.nmprac.org/events/chicago-chefs-cook-for-puerto-rico. The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture is located at 3015 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622. Attire is casual and parking will be onsite, along with street parking.
ABOUT NATIONAL MUSEUM OF PUERTO RICAN ARTS & CULTURE
The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture serves as a cultural center for all people, including residents of Chicago and visitors from across the world; it connects diasporic arts, culture, and history to evolving generations. The key to the success and sustainability of arts and culture in Chicago is the creation of institutions that celebrate diverse cultural traditions and nurture their contributions to the arts and culture of our city. The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture does just this – preserving and expressing the vibrancy of Puerto Rican culture and celebrating the contributions of Puerto Ricans in the economic, artistic, cultural, educational, and social development of the City of Chicago and the nation.
