Chicago chefs rally to plan 'Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico' and raise funds for World Central Kitchen

The incredible lineup of chefs from Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray on September 21, 2022 who are now turning their focus to help Puerto Rico. A dish from last week's Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray event, which raised over $110,000. Chefs preparing dishes at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture, the location of Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico on September 28, 2022

The event takes place September 28 and will be emceed by chef Art Smith and Sylvia Perez, and feature eclectic cuisine from some of Chicago's best chefs

Food brings people together, and with Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico, Chicago's top chefs are coming together to help our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters after the devastation of Hurricane Fiona” — Billy Ocasio, CEO of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture