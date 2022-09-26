Historic Sindh Hunger Strike concludes in front of UN
"No way out but self-determination for Sindhis-“ Sufi Laghari
First Pakistan asked the international community to come forward to invest in Pakistan, later they asked for assistance and now they have become a universal begging bowl””NEW YORK, NEW, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A week long Sindh Hunger Strike and the protest in front of United Nations headquarters in New York amidst 77 General Assembly Session culminates on its eleventh day as soon as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif concludes his address.
— Sufi Laghari
The eleven days protest with one week long Hunger Strike under the banner of a Washington based Sindhi Foundation against humanity rights abuses on Sindhis under Pakistan was seen as never before, , unprecedented and historic but long protest even in the history of protests across the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
The protest was aimed to make the member nations of the UN attending General Assembly’s 77th Session, with the rest of international community and American public aware of the ongoing unending gross violations of human rights of Sindhis such as enforced disappearances and extra judicial killings of Sindhi nationalist activists and political dissidents, forced conversion of young Sindhi Hindu women into Islam, no help of floods victims in Sindh, and the colonization of Sindh by Populous Punjab by it Punjabi dominated military. "
"Under hegemony and genocidal atrocities by Pakistan and its military, Sindh is a serious humanitarian crisis and human rights issue. Sindhi Youths and political dissidents are enforcedly missing, whose whereabouts are unknown for years as no one knows whether they are dead or alive, our Sindhi daughters are abducted and forcibly converted to Islam by religious extremists and Jihadi groups, flood victim are left stranded in water and under open skies with no help from Pakistani government. Sindhis in today’s Pakistan are treated like Bengali people were treated by the same Pakistani military and its junta in former East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. So for us, the Sindhis, have no other way out but to opt for the right of self-determination and free Sindh from the oppression of the Pakistani state and its military machine,” said Sufi Munawar Laghari, the executive director of the Sindhi Foundation. Sufi Munawar Laghari himself sat on the Sindh Hunger Strike along with Razia Sultana Junejo, a fellow human rights activist, a colleague, and a blogger Who flew all the way from London to join in the 11 day Sindh Hunger Strike and Protest.
The duo for the human rights and the right of the determination of Sindhis ,Sufi Laghari and Razia Sultana Junejo, midst the protests of thousands protesters outside the UN headquarters and Pakistan’s prime minister Shahbaz Sharif inside addressing to the General Assembly, continued r unprecedented historically longest protest that they ended on its eleventh day.
After plundering Sindh's national wealth and riches of resources, now they are sitting inside the United Nations to ‘represent Sind.’ On the other hand, we the real representatives of Sindh’s enlightenment and truth become embodiments of protest outside the United Nations, to knock at the doors of world conscience. First Pakistan asked the international community to come forward to invest in Pakistan, later they asked for assistance and now they have become a universal begging bowl” Mr. Laghari concluded. He has also demanded of the United Nations and the rest of the international community to directly help Sindh and a Sindhi people. He also demanded the United Nations to open an investigation to ascertain Sufi the causes as to how Sindh was artificially drowned in the name of ‘climate change.’ And a case of crime against humanity should be instituted against Pakistan.” He has also demanded a plebiscite in Sindh under the UN on whether Sindhi people are willing to live under Pakistan or not?
