Award Winning Actress, Humanitarian & Author Vitelle Announces the Return of “9 Lives” to Atlanta, GA

Built from her own excruciating circumstances, Vitelle’s show, “9 Lives” is a unique combination of film, stage, & poetry for the purpose of healing.

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life can be hard and cruel but sometimes these are the things that help create very exceptional people. This certainly appears to be the case with Us 3 Productions’ founder, Vitelle Webb. She is a remarkable and inspiring figure, an award-winning actress, a spirited entrepreneur, and an extremely creative author. Her empowering writing style is on display in her previously released book “I Am: A Poetic Ensemble”, currently available on Amazon. The book, based on her own life experiences, combines poetry, social insight, and self-help into a unique package that continues to touch lives globally.

Now, with her accompanying live production called “9 Lives”, Vitelle is impacting even more people on an even larger scale. Like the book, the show elaborates on topics that have caused trauma response, self-sabotage, and other typical traumatic behavior and unfortunate losses in her life. Her goal is to help prevent others from having to experience the same debilitating consequences resulting from unhealed trauma.

After two sold out performances in Atlanta, “9 Lives” has kicked off the World Tour with upcoming shows in South Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Florida, and New York. However, after several requests to return to Atlanta, the next “9 Lives” performance will be held on October 29th, 2022 with an Encore Presentation on October 30th, 2022. Both shows will be held at Encore Film & Music Studio, 3938 Shirley Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30336. Tickets are currently available at www.9Lives3.eventbrite.com for $25 GENERAL ADMISSION & $45 for VIP, which includes gift bags, front row seating, and an opportunity to be on the red carpet with the star of the show.

“At the end of the day it is all about healing and breaking generational curses and strongholds.”, commented the passionate actress. “I know my testimony will help others find strength and inspiration who may be facing similar challenges.”

Some of the sensitive topics touched on in “9 Lives” include depression, suicide, abuse, divorce, and human trafficking. Vitelle not only wrote, produced, filmed and directed this entire production in less than 30 days, she also stars in the film, playing 9 different character roles in these shocking, yet surprisingly entertaining, performances. You’ve never seen anything like it before!

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. Email HeisUs3Productions@gmail.com or call (678)709-8505 to inquire. For more information, please visit www.Vitelle.net!

