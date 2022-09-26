New York Author Ruth Doeschner Shares Her Ghanaian Heritage With Debut of Her New Book “Going Off Script”

Ruth Doeschner, Author of Going off Script

WEST BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budding author Ruth Doeschner is excited about the launching of her new book titled “Going off Script,” subtitled, “A Young African Girl’s Memoir of Resilience, Faith, and Beating the Odds.” This compelling rendering chronicles the life of Ruth growing up in the poor city of Accra, Ghana, in a loving and devoted family. It highlights the uncanny occurrences that ultimately take her to Kalamazoo, Michigan, and beyond to fulfill her God-given destiny.

Through many twists and turns, this tale weaves a tattered tapestry of strength, determination, and resolve. Ruth takes the reader on a step-by-step journey down her rocky path in life. Through it all, she found divine assistance to continue to reach for her uncertain goal. Each well-written page of “Going off Script” leaves the reader wanting for more from this gifted artist. Ms. Doeschner is on a trajectory to becoming well known in many literary circles.

The writer unveils the various positions she took on as a nanny and caretaker before marrying the love of her life and giving birth to her two beautiful blessings, Summer and Autumn. Ruth finally finds her niche with a totally new career, airing clips regarding their family life on social media. She started out on YouTube and later found a better fit with a Facebook page where she has attained celebrity status. Millions of viewers have now become regular fans.

Ms. Doeschner, regarding the key to her popularity and newfound success, states, “What sets Ruth and her family apart was their determination to be true to themselves."

Ruth and Derek, together with their two daughters, Summer and Autumn, share videos about their daily lives showing their viewers what family life really looks like without ‘scripted formats’ or ‘sugarcoating any blemishes.’”

For more information on attaining a copy of “Going off Script,” please contact Ruth Doeschner at phone: 516-289-3097 or Email: ruthdoeschner@gmail.com.