St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI crash & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4007481

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/24/22 0307 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 122, Sheffield

VIOLATIONS: DUI, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Arrienne Comeau

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/24/2022 at approximately 0307 hours, VSP. St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on VT Route 122 in Sheffield, VT. The vehicle was reported to have hit a mailbox. The operator was not on scene upon arrival. Troopers located the operator shortly after and observed several signs of impairment. After sobriety tests, the operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Following further processing, she was charged for DUI with an additional charge for Unlawful mischief for destroying a mailbox.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.