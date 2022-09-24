Submit Release
News Search

There were 300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,183 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI crash & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4007481

TROOPER: David Garces                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/24/22 0307 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 122, Sheffield

VIOLATIONS: DUI, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Arrienne Comeau                                           

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/24/2022 at approximately 0307 hours, VSP. St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on VT Route 122 in Sheffield, VT. The vehicle was reported to have hit a mailbox. The operator was not on scene upon arrival. Troopers located the operator shortly after and observed several signs of impairment. After sobriety tests, the operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Following further processing, she was charged for DUI with an additional charge for Unlawful mischief for destroying a mailbox.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022      0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI crash & Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.