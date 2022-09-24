St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI crash & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4007481
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/24/22 0307 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 122, Sheffield
VIOLATIONS: DUI, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Arrienne Comeau
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/24/2022 at approximately 0307 hours, VSP. St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on VT Route 122 in Sheffield, VT. The vehicle was reported to have hit a mailbox. The operator was not on scene upon arrival. Troopers located the operator shortly after and observed several signs of impairment. After sobriety tests, the operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Following further processing, she was charged for DUI with an additional charge for Unlawful mischief for destroying a mailbox.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.