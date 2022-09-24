PM underlines importance of domestic science and technology market

VIETNAM, September 24 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said the science and technology sector was an important factor in the socialist-oriented market economy of Việt Nam.

Chairing a conference on science and technology development in Hà Nội, which connects online with 63 cities provinces yesterday, Chính said over the years, the Party and State have always paid attention to investment, issued and implemented many relevant policies for the field of science and technology.

He added the market was initially formed, developed and achieved certain results. However, compared with the needs of socio-economic development and some other markets, the science and technology market developed slowly with many obstacles and a loose connection between training and research and weak application to the needs of production.

He said the 10-year science and technology development strategy for 2021-2030 determined to strongly develop the science and technology market in association with building a national database on science and technology and effectively connect national technology exchanges with local centres of application and transfer of scientific and technological advances.

He also said to develop the network of intermediary service organisations, brokerages, technology transfer assessment, strongly developing the science and technology market was one of the main tasks and solutions to promote the development of science, technology and innovation to create breakthroughs in productivity, quality and efficiency, increasing competitiveness in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

PM Chính said the conference aimed to assess the situation, properly identify the limitations, shortcomings, difficulties and challenges, then determine the direction, and set out tasks and solutions to better organise and operate the scientific market.

With this desire, the market really is the shortest and most effective way, turning science and technology into the main production force of society, helping businesses create many new goods and services, with high scientific content, creating outstanding competitiveness in the economy.

At the conference, the delegates focused on analysing and evaluating the operation of the science and technology market in Việt Nam, clarifying the strengths and weaknesses of the main subjects of the science and technology market, evaluating the interaction, cooperation and coordination between these subjects.

In particular, the delegates looked for answers to many research results. While the intellectual property of institutes and universities is quite abundant, scientific and technological goods are still very limited. The need to acquire, absorb and master new technologies is always present, but not all businesses are active and excited to invest in purchasing scientific and technological goods.

Representatives of ministries, branches, organisations and scientists discussed intermediaries, brokers, connections, promotion of transactions and circulation of scientific and technological goods; develop a national infrastructure of science and technology to integrate with regional and international markets and institutions, mechanisms and policies on science and technology market development; solutions to strengthen the role of the State in orienting, regulating and effectively supporting the development of the science and technology market. — VNS