U.S. Chamber Statement on Release of Republican Commitment to America
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement:
“We are pleased to see the focus on so many pro-growth policies, including tax reform, regulatory reform, domestic energy production, permitting improvements, cybersecurity, and crime reduction. We look forward to working with Leader McCarthy and his colleagues on these and other priorities to strengthen families, our economy, and our nation.”