TRAFFIC ADVISORY: SHAW MAIN STREETS AND MLK LIBRARY ART ALL NIGHT

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Shaw Main Streets and the MLK Library are hosting Art All Night events. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Shaw Main Streets 8th Street Art All Night

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

8th Street from R Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

The following street will be closed from 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

8th Street from R Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

Shaw Main Streets 11th Street Art All Night

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

11th Street from R Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

The following street will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

11th Street from R Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

MLK Library Art All Night

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.:

G Street from 9th Street to 10th Street, NW

The following street will be closed from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.:

G Street from 9th Street to 10th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated