September 23 - Secretary of State’s Office Adopts New Campaign Finance Rules

Denver, September 23, 2022 - Today, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is adopting permanent rule revisions to the Colorado Department of State Campaign & Political Finance Rules (8 CCR 1505-6) to implement House Bills 22-1060 (contributions for school district candidates) and 22-1156 (public official reporting requirements modification).

The adopted rules include:

Setting contribution limits to candidates for school district director from persons other than small donor committees for any regular biennial or special school election in the amount of $2,500 ;

; Setting contribution limits to candidates for school district director from small donor committees for any regular biennial or special school election in the amount of $25,000 ;

; Changing the post-election report filing deadline from 30 days to 35 days ;

; Clarifying that candidates seeking reelection do not need to re-file a personal disclosure statement if they already have a statement on file with our office; and

Removing language duplicative to statute to section 1-45-108.

A public rulemaking hearing was held on September 15th, 2022, to receive comment and testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing was conducted in-person and via webinar.

To read the Notice of Adoption, click here. For more information on this rulemaking process, please click here. For an audio recording of the public rulemaking hearing, please click here.

These rules will become permanently effective twenty days after publication in the Colorado Register.

Members of the public with questions about rulemaking should contact SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov. Members of the press with questions relating to the rulemaking should contact annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov.