San Diego Startup Week to hold In-Person 4 Day StartUp Innovation Event Oct 25 - 28 Across 4 Locations

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StartUp San Diego to launch San Diego Startup Week bringing the innovation community together for a 4-day event to drive relevant dialog and connections to the SoCal entrepreneur community.

The event, now in its 10th year, aims to be the epicenter of innovation by bringing proven start-up leaders, tech talent, and the investment community together to cultivate high-growth business ideation, creation and execution - all in-person across greater San Diego.

Startup Week holds 4 days of educational sessions organized across 8 functions-based tracks including: Founder, People, Data, Customer, Marketing, Sales, Design, and Developer, in an effort to drive understanding about the practical requirements to be a successful innovator.

Day 1 - Founder & People - Carlsbad Village 2:30 - 8:00 PM

Day 2 - Data & Customer - University of San Diego Knauss School of Business - 2:30 - 8:00 PM

Day 3 - Marketing & Sales - San Diego State University Aztec Student Union - 2:30 - 8:00 PM

Day 4 - Design & Developer - San Diego Tech Center by Alexandria - 2:30 - 8:30 PM

Startup Week also includes networking and community building events, workshops, keynote panels, mentoring, expos, an incubator demo showcase, a pitch competition & tournament with cash grant prize, and an annual Startup Awards program.

“None of this is possible without the 20 sponsors, including top champions for this years event, Clear Channel Outdoor, the City of San Diego and the Wege Foundation who've cumulatively committed a mix of cash, in-kind and hands-on efforts to drive innovation,” stated Alexa-Rae Navaro, Executive Director of StartUp San Diego, the organization that produces the annual event. "Each sponsor demonstrated their commitment in ways that have uniquely shaped the win-win innovation culture of our community. Learn why and how these leading organizations including: Aleph One, LogicBoost Labs, City of Carlsbad, Insperity, San Diego State University, Trust & Will, UC San Diego Office of Innovation & Commercialization, University of San Diego, Brex, Downtown Works, Cal State University San Marcos, Mira Costa College, Point Loma Nazarene University, Pillsbury, City of Escondido, City of Vista and TechCu, have shown up for innovation at https://startupsd.org/testimonials/

“Partnering with startups has been a collaborative process that requires open and candid dialog between Clear Channel and the marketer about utilizing the power of data to deliver audiences and outcomes,” stated Michele Klein, Region Marketing Director of Clear Channel Outdoor. “I look forward to bringing that conversation to the stage to help other startups learn how to market like a unicorn.”

“Startup San Diego has been a huge asset to our region. Their commitment to impact future founders, including aspiring talent who want to build scalable companies, has been a vital resource in the growth of an equitable and thriving startup ecosystem.” Christina Bibler, City of San Diego Economic Development Director. “ Startup San Diego has evolved into an industry connector assisting in various fields when it comes to establishing a healthy hub of innovation and advancement.”

StartUp San Diego has established an ecosystem that's proven valuable for entrepreneurs including the founder of Trust & Will.

“Since starting the company in October of 2017, we’ve raised $33M+ in capital, grown the team to 80+, and have helped over 400k+ Americans kickstart their estate plan,” Cody Barbo, Founder & CEO - Trust & Will. “We hope to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs in our startup community to have the same opportunities as us and Startup San Diego helps make that happen."

“Trust & Will, a San Diego startup has demonstrated the power of the innovation ecosystem through StartUp San Diego’s community. They’ve gone from idea to execution to a full fledged business solving real world problems and we are honored that they are now a sponsor for StartUp Week 2022, ” added Alexa-Rae Navaro, underscoring the practical value of engagement with the San Diego-based organization given strenght in life sciences, genomics, biotechnology, telecommunications, Smart City technology, software, electronics and other major innovative industries.

Exhibit space, speakership spots and sponsorship opportunities, while in limited quantity, are still available. General admission, VIP full week or Day passes at the multiple venues are available starting at $45 https://startupsd.org/sandiegostartupweek

Tickets at no-cost are also available for those experiencing financial hardship or professional displacement. Visit http://startupsd.org/sandiegostartupweek to apply.

San Diego StartUp Week Sponsors listed by Contribution Level

Top Sponsor, Unicorn level

Clear Channel

IPO Level at $30,000+

City of San Diego

Wege Foundation

Growth Level at $15,000

Aleph One

LogicBoost Labs

Series A - $10,000

City of Carlsbad

Insperity

San Diego State University

Trust & Will

UC San Diego Office of Innovation & Commercialization

University of San Diego

Seed - $5,000

Brex

Downtown Works

Cal State University San Marcos

Mira Costa College

Point Loma Nazarene University

Pillsbury

Angel $2,000

City of Escondido

City of Vista

TechCu

About Startup San Diego

Startup San Diego is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit that’s served as the gateway to the San Diego Startup Ecosystem since 2013. We up-skill, guide, and connect our local community to the right ecosystem resources, networks, and support institutions to foster a cohesive and collaborative community. We connect the Region's founders, future founders, and aspiring talent who want to build scalable companies with access to trusted network, resources, and inclusive communities for support and personal growth. Learn more about the Startup San Diego Leadership, Entrepreneurs-in-Residence and Board of Directors at https://startupsd.org/news/startup-san-diego-welcomes-six-new-board-members/

Read our Impact Report here https://startupsd.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Startup-San-Diego-Impact-Report-2021.pdf