Startup San Diego and Neo4j Host First HackNight of 2025: Hack Your Heart Out at Intuit

Neo4j, a company built on elevating others through the power of relationships is proud to partner with Startup San Diego, Intuit, and the other sponsors to connect and strengthen these communities."” — Jason Koo, Developer Advocate Manager at Neo4j

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup San Diego, in collaboration with primary sponsor Neo4j, is pleased to announce the FirstWave Innovator HackNight, the first hackathon of 2025. The event aims to meet a community need for more hands-on events for builders and business seeking to leverage the best of AI.

"We're bringing together 5 innovative startups, more than a 100 brilliant developers, a host of technology tools, from leading tech providers to hack for good. Thanks to Neo4J, Intuit, iPop.ai, Repl.it, Unstructured.io, Intuit, Diffbot, Perplexity and Google we're not just building - we're elevating San Diego's tech landscape- it's a place for folks to build and the community to be inspired and watch it come together for the future of tech in our city." "Cheryl K. Goodman, co-founder of AskTuring.ai, and Vice Chair of Startup San Diego and host, Mind the Machine (tm) www.youtube.com/@MindtheMachinePodcast

When:

February 19th, from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM

Where:

Intuit’s San Diego headquarters - 7535 Torrey Santa Fe Rd.

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that gives customers the power to prosper.

Register: https://startupsd.org/event/hack-your-heart-out-firstwave-innovator-hacknight/

Who:

This HackNight is calling all developers, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to come together and code for good - leveraging some of the best technologies from Neo4j, iPop.ai, Repl.it, Unstructured.io, Intuit, QuickBooks, Diffbot, Google, Perplexity. Participants will push the boundaries of AI innovation while building impactful solutions for real-world challenges.

Event Highlights:

Teams will collaborate to create prototypes or MVP ( minimal viable products) for startup challenges.

Four businesses - ASL Flurry, Gravity AI, HVAKR, Rutabaga and one business idea Ripl Life were selected for the challenge. There will also be hands-on guidance from technical experts throughout the evening.The event concludes with a showcase of solutions presented to a panel of judges and startup founders.

Key Event Partners:

Neo4j – the Graph Database & Analytics leader, helps organizations find hidden relationships and patterns across billions of data connections deeply, easily, and quickly.

Inuit Quickbooks – Run and grow your business on one platform. We’ll simplify how you track your business finances so that you can focus on the bigger picture.

EyePop.ai – Easily create and own custom AI-powered vision models tailored to your visual data needs. EyePop.ai simplifies building AI-powered vision models.

Replit – Build a powerful, simple platform for software development and deployment. Create beautiful, modern web applications at the speed of thought.

Unstructured’s – connect human-generated data with foundation models.

Diffbot’s mission is to accelerate the advent of intelligent systems by building the first autonomous system capable of synthesizing human knowledge.

Prizes:

Ansir Coworking - Free coworking space in Convoy (Total value: $1.5k). Winning teams (up to 4 people per team) receive free coworking passes for up to 3 months. Space is limited, so teams can select a combination of flex passes, or rotate team schedules to make the most of their time at Ansir Cowork. 1st Place = 3 months. 2nd Place = 2 months, 3rd Place = 1 month). Visit: ansirsd.com.

dstl.ai - The all-in-one visual research and writing tool for busy professionals and students. Gather and distill the right information, organize it efficiently, and seamlessly create documents, study guides and slideshows integrated with your notes. Powered by dozens of agents and AI tools including OpenAI, Perplexity, Google and more. Made with ♥️ in San Diego. Participants get 6 Month access to our Visual Knowledge Assistant. Visit: dstl.ai/sdhacks

Perplexity will be granting access to Perplexity Pro for 6 months. The gift is valued at $120

The company believes everyone deserves powerful research tools which is why they are sharing their powerful resources with FindGood.tech and Startup San Diego’s HackNight. Perplexity just revealed “Deep Research” which lets you generate in-depth research reports on any topic. It is now available, and allows up to 5 queries per day for non-subscribers and 500 queries per day for Pro users. “Deep Research” helps users with expert-level analysis across a range of complex subject matters including finance, marketing, health, and tech. Try it by selecting "Deep Research" from the mode selector in the search box. https://lnkd.in/gWTUUxak

Google - Build with Google AI, visit https://ai.google/get-started/for-developers/

Startup San Diego will provide Free Annual Membership enabling no-cost access to all StartupSD events (total value: $1.5k) and $300 Gift Cards.

More value and giveaways announced daily, follow StartupSan Diego on Linkedin for updates https://www.linkedin.com/company/startup-san-diego

*** Startup San Diego Community Partners **

dstl.ai - Visit: dstl.ai/sdhacks

Ansir Coworking professional work space, collaboration opportunities, mentorship and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, start-up founders, and tech enthusiasts to help you grow your business and achieve success. https://ansirsd.com/

AskTuring.ai is a secure, private, customized smart data warehouse. The patented platform allows you to access and analyze your proprietary data with unprecedented ease, efficiency, and in the best-of-class secure way. Businesses are now seamlessly integrating with AskTuring.ai, allowing them to unlock powerful insights and automate complex processes within their specific industry vertical while meeting the required compliance for their industries (SOC 2, HIPPA, GDPR) https://askturing.ai/

SDSU Lavin Center - Angel Event

The 2025 SDSU San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC) is dedicated to empowering angel investors through training, growth opportunities, networking, and investment in promising startups. By fostering a vibrant innovation ecosystem, the SDSU SDAC supports both investors & entrepreneurs in achieving success. Participants collaborate to form an investment fund, which culminates in an exciting one-day conference on June 5, 2025. Finalist will pitch their ventures to the investment group and audience, competing for a $200,000* investment in one or more high-potential startups. https://lavincenter.sdsu.edu/sdac/startups-

TiE San Diego, a community partner of StartUp San Diego, is committed to entrepreneurs and as such is collaborating for the upcoming AI Conference AI Tectonic Shift event on March 28, 2025 hosted in San Diego..

Startup San Diego

Startup San Diego is a volunteer-led, non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the San Diego region. The organization serves as a central hub, connecting and supporting entrepreneurs, investors, and community partners.Their flagship event is San Diego Startup Week 2025 slated for October 6-10, 2025. For full partner list visit, www.startupsandiego.org

Neo4J

