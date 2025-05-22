H.O.P.E. AI Tour: Timeless Truths and Tech Hacks Launches in Santa Clara at AI Expo

National Conflict Resolution: Fear and Hope in AI - Communicating in the Era of AI Mind the Machine Podcast (tm) on YouTube @MindtheMachinePodcast AI TechExpo June 4 - 5 Santa Clara, CA

H.O.P.E AI Tour ( Habits, Opportunity, Purpose & Efficiency) is a mashup of Timeless Truths & Tech Hacks for Anyone Seeking relevance in an AI world.

I’m excited to go beyond the “how to’s” of using AI & really engage in a conversation about how we can stimulate hope around AI in workplaces, by engaging in real & thoughtful conversations” — Ashely Virtue, Dir, National Conflict Resolution Center

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FindGood.tech launches The H.O.P.E. AI Tour with the kickoff at AI & Big Data Expo 2025, in-person, and with National Conflict Resolution Center, virtually. As global unease about artificial intelligence (AI) surges, with Pew Research & Science Direct both reporting unprecedented levels of "overwhelm," "concern," and AI-FOMO (fear of missing out), FindGood.tech is kicking off the H.O.P.E. AI Tour an initiative rooted in Timeless Truths & Tech Hacks targeted for all who seeking tech relevance. The H.O.P.E AI Tour ( Habits, Opportunity, Purpose & Efficiency in AI) is an open dialogue held at easy- to-access venues, offering facts, resources, validation, AI ecosystem knowledge and community.

“In times of great change, it’s hard to see clearly,” says Cheryl K. Goodman, Author, Technology Executive and CEO of FindGood.tech. “The H.O.P.E. AI Tour helps leaders and learners discerne the facts, rightsize fear, and have faith in their innate creativity, this paired with the right AI tools, used responsibly, artificial intelligence can not only be life-affirming but offer economic options."

The global population is deeply ambivalent on AI, while AI experts are far more positive about AI’s potential, the general public has less access to seeing real value in the AI ecosystems and are often misled on exponential technology. AI-FOMO (fear of missing out) is real for the un-networked and this will increase as digital trust erodes. Fear can only be countered by vetted knowledge and altruistic hope - plans for and hope for - a viable future. The H.O.P.E. AI Tour aims to offer a productive, real sourced information to those feeling polarized by the depth and speed of artificial intelligence.

Launching at the AI & Big Data Expo in Santa Clara, the HOPE AI Tour offers virtual, in-person and interactive way to connect and learn.

Key Tour Events:

In-Person

AI & Big Data Expo June 4–5, Santa Clara, CA

Returning to Chair the event for the 3rd year, Cheryl K. Goodman will open the show

-June 4 9:45 am “Mind the Machine: Emotional Landscape of AI from Fear to HOPE”

-June 5 9:45 am “The Promise of Embodied Robotics: Hype and Hope”

The Expo, part of TechEx North America, features over 250 speakers from AWS, IBM, NVIDIA, and more, covering enterprise AI integration, data architecture, ethics, and emerging technologies like LLMs and GPU-as-a-service.

Virtual

National Conflict Resolution Center -

- June 5 12:00 - 12:30 PDT

Cheryl Goodman joins Ashley Virtue, Director of External Relations and host of NCRC’s Navigating the Uncharted webinar series,

“Fear and Hope: Communicating in the Era of AI”, a free, 30 – minute webinar.

Register at https://ncrconline.com/navigating-the-uncharted-webinar/.

-June 13th Virtue and Goodman will reconvene for a deep dive on Mind The Machine podcast(tm)

In-person

- June 10- 11: Plug and Play's June Summit & Janus Innovation https://janusinnovationhub.com

https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/events/silicon-valley-june-summit-2025

- August 4 - StartUp San Diego 1st Mondays

- Oct. 2025 TiE San Diego Medical Conference

- Oct 6 - 10 Startup San Diego StartUp Week - Speaking Slot being Accepted for HOPE Innovators on the Technology Track Day Oct 10th https://startupsd.org/san-diego-startup-week/

Interactive Options:

Call for Guests: Mind the Machine Podcast (tm)

Pitch your AI innovation HOPE story here.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1QD309pKlyLguGxwhTqqEp-ZOXzTNu_UGcpzfNWrqWAc/edit

Past "Mind The Machine Podcast" episodes feature innovators, including:

Dr. Irwin Jacobs, Qualcomm CEO Emeritus & co-founder, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUTqtoM5VXk

Dr. Rodney Brooks, Robust.ai , Robotics pioneer, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQxpn9LctO8

Reza Rassool, CEO of Kwaai on alternatives to Big Tech https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKWNY5YuPkM

Andy Ballester, co-founder of EyePop.ai and GoFundMe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYpetT1HAp8

With Topics such as " Why AI Startups Fail?" Phillipe Poggianti https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQW6W2ibJ0E



About National Conflict Resolution Center

For over 40 years, the National Conflict Resolution Center has been a leader in fostering constructive dialogue and resolving disputes through mediation, training, and community engagement. NCRC’s innovative programs empower individuals and organizations to navigate conflict with clarity and respect, making it a vital partner in the Hope AI Tour’s mission to address anxiety and promote collaborative solutions using AI responsibly. Learn more at https://ncrconline.com.

About FindGood.tech

H.O.P.E. AI| Roadmaps to Revenue | AI Fluent Education & Audits | Mind The Machine Podcast | Class: AI-Fluent|

FindGood.tech builds custom AI roadmaps for leaders and learners. Using her University-level AI-Fluent workshops, she curates content in an easy to understand way. Students and executives learn how to leverage AI’s power and understand its full limitations in an unbiased focused way from a tech exec, crisis comms perspective. CEO Cheryl Goodman, is a former tech executive, author of the #1 top seller for How to Win Friends and Influence Robots, and host of the Mind the Machine podcast. With prior executive leadership roles at Qualcomm, Sony Global, LindowsOS, Mp3.com, Athena & CBS. Join conversations on https://Linkedin/in/ckgoodman and in Linked Member space #TechforGood Learn more at https://findgood.tech.

HOPE AI is fact-based practical movement from FindGood.tech focused on timeless truths and unbiased resources available to all who seek it. Based on the AI-Fluent(TM) courses, Mind The Machine Podcast executive interviews and the robust entrepreneur community interviews provided to American Councils, Applied AI Association, Athena, BIA, Startup San Diego, National Conflict Resolution Center, Hera Hub, Janus Innovation Hub , AI 2030, Tribal Hub, Score, SBA and Women in Bio. To learn more about the courses workshopped at 7 Universities and Accelerators in US, Uzbekistan, Mexico and Ukraine, visit www.findgood.tech/testimonials. Join the H.O.P.E. AI movement by sharing your story, pitch or idea to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1QD309pKlyLguGxwhTqqEp-ZOXzTNu_UGcpzfNWrqWAc/edit

About the AI & Big Data Expo

The AI & Big Data Expo, part of TechEx North America, is a premier enterprise technology event held at the Santa Clara Convention Center, drawing professionals from AI, cybersecurity, cloud transformation, and more. With 250 senior-level speakers from AWS, IBM, NVIDIA, and PayPal, the 2025 program explores enterprise AI integration, data architecture, ethics, & emerging technologies such as LLMs, GPU-as-a-service, & AI orchestration. With eight co-located expos, including Cyber Security, IoT Tech, and Intelligent Automation, the event offers a comprehensive platform for business leaders, engineers, & AI specialists to navigate real-world AI implementation & responsible innovation. Learn more at https://www.ai-expo.net/northamerica/.

ckg@Findgood.tech

https://findgood.tech/contact/

Book a consult: https://zcal.co/ckgoodman

AI-Fluent Course: https://findgood.tech/ai-fluent-online-class/

Mind the Machine Podcast (tm)

