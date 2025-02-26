Applied AI Association (AAIA) Names Cheryl K. Goodman of AskTuring.ai as Founding Member

Cheryl K. Goodman - AskTuring.ai Co-Founder & Author @MindtheMachinePodcast AAIA - The Global AI Industry Association San Diego Chapter President, Saad Durrani, Founder, HyperGrowth

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Diego chapter of the Applied AI Association (AAIA) is proud to announce Cheryl K. Goodman as a founding member. Goodman, a prominent figure in the tech industry and current co-founder of AskTuring.ai, brings a wealth of technology innovation experience from her executive roles at Sony Global and Qualcomm. Goodman is the author of "How to Win Friends and Influence Robots" and the host of @MindtheMachinePodcast

The Applied AI Association, a global organization established by Nathan Pettyjohn, a 20 year technology executive and innovator, empowers businesses to leverage AI through a curated global network with rich industry resources and collaborative initiatives. The AAIA accelerates AI adoption by facilitating research, developing standards, and connecting organizations to drive innovation and growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cheryl K. Goodman to the San Diego AAIA," stated Nathan Pettyjohn, Founder and President of the AAIA. "Her extensive technology background from .com to smartphones to robotics / AI, will be invaluable as we work towards our mission of helping people achieve greater levels of success through AI innovation."

AskTuring is an emerging leader in the $14 trillion mortgage industry, a vertical ripe for AI automation due to legacy practices. The vertical SaaS company uses their patented technology to create private, secure, closed-loop, hallucination-free AI solutions. The AskTuring team, comprised of mortgage industry domain experts, have a solid track record of building and scaling startups to exit. AskTuring.ai is a member of the Mortgage Banking Association (MBA) and is pleased to join the AAIA to help guide industry standards in financial and associated verticals. AskTuring.ai co-founders include Goodman, Neil Senturia, CEO, Eyal Leeder, CRO, Talha J. Siam, VP, and CTO David Veillon https://askturing.ai/team/

Saad Durrani, Founder of HyperGrowth Tech and Chapter President of San Diego AAIA, added: "Cheryl's involvement as a founding member is a significant boost to the chapter. Her expertise technology, Startups, AI and deep tech will help us foster innovation and growth in the thriving San Diego tech ecosystem."

The San Diego AAIA with Goodman and Durrani will kickoff its inaugural event this Thursday at Venture X in San Diego. The event will provide an opportunity for members to network, share insights, and explore the latest developments in applied AI.

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Location: Venture X, San Diego

Venture X San Diego – Scripps Ranch

10089 Willow Creek Rd #200, San Diego, CA 92131, USA

Register here: https://lu.ma/yblw4isf

This gathering marks the beginning of a series of workshops, training programs, and networking opportunities that the AAIA will offer to its members.

About the Applied AI Association:

The Applied AI Association is dedicated to creating opportunities for people to grow, learn, and connect in the field of artificial intelligence. With a goal of establishing the largest global collection of professional networking associations, the AAIA aims to empower individuals and businesses to succeed in the AI-driven future.

