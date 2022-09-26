OHCA Awards Avamere at Bethany Employee with Special Service Award
The Oregon Health Care Association (OHCA) awarded Livia Thompson, Senior Life Enrichment Director with Avamere at Bethany, with the Special Service Award.
It’s truly a blessing to be acknowledged. It just makes me want to be better and work harder.”PORTLAND, OR, 97070, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon Health Care Association (OHCA) awarded Livia Thompson, Senior Life Enrichment Director with Avamere at Bethany, with the Special Service Award.
— Livia Thompson, Sr. Life Enrichment Director, Avamere at Bethany
“Over the last 5 years, Livia has been instrumental in the development of OHCA educational content for life enrichment and activity professionals,” stated Melodie King, Director of Education with OHCA. “She has a passion for life enrichment and for ensuring residents have a high quality of life and never hesitates to provide suggestions, deliver presentations, and time to making sure the content we provide is top notch.”
Thompson co-led the virtual roundtable conversations with the OHCA, together sharing expertise and mentoring fellow life enrichment directors across Oregon.
“I can say without hesitation that Livia’s leadership, willingness to share her knowledge, and her passion for life enrichment programs for her residents has helped OHCA create life enrichment education programs we are proud of,” King stated.
Thompson is honored to be recognized for this award personally selected by the OHCA team.
“It’s truly a blessing to be acknowledged,” she shared. “It just makes me want to be better and work harder.”
“Livia lives and breathes our core values and our mission statement,” shared Afra Mayfield, Regional Director of Operations with Arete Living, managing Avamere at Bethany. “She inspires me. When times are tough, she continues to stay positive.”
Thompson was recognized at the OHCA awards show along with fellow Life Enrichment Director Carey Dienhart with The Stafford, who earned the Enrichment of Life Award.
Watch a highlight of the show on Arete Living’s Instagram.
About Arete Living
Arete Living is a senior living management organization. Honoring its Greek definition of excellence, the team serves professionals, seniors, and their families across seven states with a mission of enhancing lives. Discover more at AreteLiving.com. For press inquiries, email info@areteliving.com.
Arete Living
Arete Living
+1 877-282-6373
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other