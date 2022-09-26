Corporate Gifts That Give Back
Celebrate clients and employees by creating a social impact with intentional gift giving this season.
OUR HOLIDAY GIFTS WERE EXTREMELY WELL RECEIVED. PROSPERITY CANDLE CREATED A CUSTOM PAGE FOR OUR CLIENTS TO CHOOSE FROM 6 UNIQUE GIFT OPTIONS WHICH OUR CLIENTS APPRECIATED AND LOVED SUPPORTING.”EASTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From employees to high-level executives, choosing small businesses that add value to the world around us creates better connections and more meaningful gift-giving.
— DIANE, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
In addition, when company representatives purchase presents for clients that represent ethical company values, it sends a strong, meaningful message that is more likely to have a lasting impression.
Small businesses like Prosperity Candle create ethical gifts that refugee artisans handcraft. These unique seasonal and personalized corporate gifts help support female artisans and their families as they start new lives that allow them to thrive and prosper.
Often gifts like chocolate, alcohol, and gift cards are the simple, go-to for corporate gift giving. As an alternative, with every purchase, corporations can stand out with impactful gifts that share a story, create positive social change, and communicate your organization’s values.
With options like the unique client gifts crafted at Prosperity Candle, you can offer a distinctive gift that supports refugee artisans and their families in the U.S. and worldwide.
The mission behind any gift purchase matters. As social awareness continues to grow, companies see the positive impact their direct purchasing choices can make in the world around us.
No longer are commonplace gifts considered the standard for corporate gift giving.
Now corporations are embracing giving that gives back to the community, creates social change, and directly improves the lives of those they purchase from. Anyone can hand their assistant a gift card and have them grab a gift, but most will know there is no personalized intention behind it. That’s why rethinking corporate giving can create a more meaningful experience for both employees and clients.
Not only does this shift gift giving, but it also creates a new standard for corporations to build a forward-thinking brand. One that stands for social change, bold values, and helping make the world better for everyone.
To stand out this season, give back, and offer clients and employees gifts they will truly appreciate inspired by Prosperity Candle; with the perfect mission-driven gift sets and candles for any company.
Learn More About Prosperity Candle:
Prosperity Candle is a social enterprise founded in 2009, that supports refugees and artisans through candle-making and beautifully crafted vessels easily refilled or repurposed for a lifetime of enjoyment. Prosperity Candle's mission is grounded in the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive.
