Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,029 in the last 365 days.

Corporate Gifts That Give Back

corporate gift

Prosperity Candle's collection of artisan crafted client gifts is the perfect way to express your gratitude or simply let them know you're thinking of them.

Celebrate clients and employees by creating a social impact with intentional gift giving this season.

OUR HOLIDAY GIFTS WERE EXTREMELY WELL RECEIVED. PROSPERITY CANDLE CREATED A CUSTOM PAGE FOR OUR CLIENTS TO CHOOSE FROM 6 UNIQUE GIFT OPTIONS WHICH OUR CLIENTS APPRECIATED AND LOVED SUPPORTING.”
— DIANE, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
EASTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From employees to high-level executives, choosing small businesses that add value to the world around us creates better connections and more meaningful gift-giving.

In addition, when company representatives purchase presents for clients that represent ethical company values, it sends a strong, meaningful message that is more likely to have a lasting impression.

Small businesses like Prosperity Candle create ethical gifts that refugee artisans handcraft. These unique seasonal and personalized corporate gifts help support female artisans and their families as they start new lives that allow them to thrive and prosper.

Often gifts like chocolate, alcohol, and gift cards are the simple, go-to for corporate gift giving. As an alternative, with every purchase, corporations can stand out with impactful gifts that share a story, create positive social change, and communicate your organization’s values.

With options like the unique client gifts crafted at Prosperity Candle, you can offer a distinctive gift that supports refugee artisans and their families in the U.S. and worldwide.

The mission behind any gift purchase matters. As social awareness continues to grow, companies see the positive impact their direct purchasing choices can make in the world around us.

No longer are commonplace gifts considered the standard for corporate gift giving.

Now corporations are embracing giving that gives back to the community, creates social change, and directly improves the lives of those they purchase from. Anyone can hand their assistant a gift card and have them grab a gift, but most will know there is no personalized intention behind it. That’s why rethinking corporate giving can create a more meaningful experience for both employees and clients.

Not only does this shift gift giving, but it also creates a new standard for corporations to build a forward-thinking brand. One that stands for social change, bold values, and helping make the world better for everyone.

To stand out this season, give back, and offer clients and employees gifts they will truly appreciate inspired by Prosperity Candle; with the perfect mission-driven gift sets and candles for any company.

Learn More About Prosperity Candle:

Prosperity Candle is a social enterprise founded in 2009, that supports refugees and artisans through candle-making and beautifully crafted vessels easily refilled or repurposed for a lifetime of enjoyment. Prosperity Candle's mission is grounded in the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive.

Website: https://www.prosperitycandle.com/pages/corporate-gifts

Chelsea Swift
Rose & Gold Agency
email us here

You just read:

Corporate Gifts That Give Back

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.