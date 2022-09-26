Echelon Wealth Partners Earns Spot on The Globe and Mail's 2022 Top Growing Companies List
Our growth is the product of our talented team, our entrepreneurial culture, and our focus on exceptional client and employee experiences. We are proud to be recognized for these efforts.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echelon Wealth Partners is pleased to announce it made the 2022 Report on Business list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.
— David Cusson, CEO
Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Echelon Wealth Partners earned its spot with three-year growth of 90%.
“We are proud of our growth journey and credit this achievement to a combination of the passion our entire team has for client service, our team that brings exceptional capabilities to the market, and our steady, collective commitment to the strategic priorities we have chosen to lead with, ” says Echelon's Chief Strategy Officer, Dominic Chow.
Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary programs; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.
The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.
“Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”
“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”
About Echelon Wealth Partners
When it comes to your financial success, your unique story, needs, and expectations matter. Echelon Partners puts you at the center of everything we do. We are a leading wealth management and capital markets firm, known for designing our services and processes around you, our client, not the other way around. Our mission is to offer superior advice and a wide choice of quality solutions that enable you to achieve your goals. We exist to empower your possible.
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
