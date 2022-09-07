Echelon Capital Markets Launches New Debt Capital Markets Offering
Industry veterans Mark Hoogeveen and Rishi Sood join Echelon to lead a new debt product line for the Canadian mid-market.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echelon Capital Markets is pleased to announce the official launch of its Debt Capital Markets product offering to its mid-market corporate clients. Through the additions of Rishi Sood and Mark Hoogeveen, Echelon will now be able to offer unparalleled structuring and distribution capabilities in the areas of high yield bonds, structured note offerings, and other bespoke fixed income solutions.
“The addition of this team adds a whole new product line for us and further differentiates Echelon in the marketplace from other Canadian independent brokers”, said Karanjit Bhugra, Managing Director and Co-Head of Capital Markets at Echelon. “Debt Capital Markets is a historically underserved area in the mid market – our firm has made great strides recently with our debt advisory service offering, so we look forward to adding an additional pillar to our debt practice.”
Mark Hoogeveen, Managing Director & Head of Institutional Fixed Income, joins Echelon with over 25 years of experience in various senior capital markets roles. Prior to joining Echelon, Mark spent over 3 years at Canaccord Genuity where he helped establish a Debt Capital Markets group which led over $1.5 Billion of private credit and high yield offerings during that period. Mark also has held senior capital markets roles at RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, where he helped both organizations grow and expand their Institutional Equities and Debt Capital Markets business units.
Rishi Sood, Managing Director, Investment Banking, joins Echelon with nearly 20 years of capital markets experience and has raised more than $30 Billion of debt capital for Canadian and International corporations via investment grade, high yield and private debt transactions at Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets. He was instrumental in the inception and development of the Canadian high yield market and has demonstrated experience in debt IPOs, secured and unsecured debt financings, restructuring, liability management, acquisition financing and ratings advisory.
“We are excited to join Echelon and be part of a team that puts clients first”, said Sood and Hoogeveen. “Mid-market companies have traditionally had very limited access to debt capital, and we are eager to help our clients grow and succeed.”
ABOUT ECHELON WEALTH PARTNERS
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. is a leading Canadian wealth management and capital markets firm known for its client-centred approach and innovative, entrepreneurial spirit. Our Echelon Capital Markets division provides a full breadth of services to the Canadian mid-market, and our Wealth division has 85 Advisors and approximately $8 billion in assets under administration. Echelon offers a wide range of financial services for individuals, households, institutions and corporate clients from its offices in Toronto, Oakville, Ottawa, London, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Victoria. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. is a member firm of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). For more information, please visit www.echelonpartners.com.
