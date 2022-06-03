Kevin Sullivan Appointed as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Echelon Wealth Partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (Echelon) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Sullivan as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors effective today.
“I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time in Echelon’s growth. They have built an important and robust firm in the Canadian independent financial services space, and I look forward to helping them in the next phase of growth and meeting the needs of Echelon's clients in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan is the President of KMS Capital Ltd., a Toronto-based advisory firm. Previously, Sullivan was at GMP Capital Inc. since its inception, serving as President from 1996 – 1999 and as CEO of GMP Capital from 1999-2010. He also co-founded Richardson GMP. He has over 30 years of experience and relationships in the capital market industry. As CEO of GMP, he oversaw the creation and growth of GMP Securities LP, GMP Securities Europe LLP and Richardson GMP. He also helped facilitate GMP’s IPO in 2003.
“Kevin’s long and respected history of independent firm leadership and growth, combined with his substantial experience advising public and private clients, make him an ideal Chairman for Echelon. I look forward to working closely with Kevin to continue the growth of our equities, advisory and wealth management businesses,” said David Cusson, CEO.
Mr. Sullivan is actively involved with a number of charities and community organizations, and has co-chaired The Ride to Conquer Cancer, Canada’s premier cycling fundraiser. He’s a past board member of The Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation and is currently a member of the Board of Directors of TMX Inc., Epic Investment Services and Waterfront Toronto.
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. is a leading independent Wealth Management and Capital Markets firm based in Toronto, Ontario, with over $7 Billion of assets under administration through 60 advisor teams, and over $20 Billion in capital raised in the past 6 years by our Echelon Capital Markets team, serving clients across Canada from offices in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, London, Oakville, Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal.
Dominic Chow, Chief Strategy Officer
Dominic Chow, Chief Strategy Officer
