Friday, September 23

COVID and monkeypox levels are down in WA; prevention efforts continue

Viral infection levels continue on a downward trend in Washington, bringing the state into a “cautiously optimistic” place as public health teams continue to work on COVID-19 and monkeypox prevention this fall. The state is approaching an “important milestone” in its COVID recovery journey, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said Thursday, referring to the Oct. 31 date when the state’s COVID state of emergency is set to expire. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Knezovich plans to ‘clear’ Camp Hope by mid-October

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he intends to clear Camp Hope by mid-October, citing crime and public health implications, and the plight of those living on the state-owned land off Interstate 90 in east Spokane.

Part of his plan is to provide bus tickets for the 600 homeless people living there so that they might reunite with family and find assistance in their recovery. Knezovich sent a letter outlining his plans and concerns to the Washington state Department of Transportation. The letter did not address the number of Camp Hope residents who may have come from outside the region and would therefore use the tickets. He said he will also engage church leaders to help with drug, alcohol and mental health treatmen Continue reading at Spokane Spokesman-Review. (Jesse Tinsley/Spokesman-Review)

Low unemployment rates continue in Yakima County, across Washington

Yakima County’s jobless rates remain at the lowest levels in decades. Continuing 17 months of decline, unemployment in the county in August stood at the lowest rate in at least 32 years. A newly released report shows the county’s jobless rate at 5.7% for last month, the lowest for that month since data began to be recorded electronically in 1990, said Don Meseck, regional labor economist with the state’s Employment Security Department. Continue reading at Yakima Herald.

Associated Press

COVID, monkeypox levels down

State employees likely to get 1K bonuses for COVID booster

Auburn Reporter

Auburn to receive money from a settlement with opioid distributors

Capital Press

Fish and Wildlife targets Leadpoint wolf pack

Q&A: Simpson continues to push lower Snake River dam plan

Western Innovator: Washington farm advocate embraces tension

Courier-Herald

Buckley hires new city administrator

The Daily News

Longview police awarded 200K in state funds for mental health response team

Everett Herald

Complaint accuses Starbucks of anti-union threats in Marysville

Stanwood mental health facility clears hurdle, but faces opposition

New deal gives Swedish nurses, health care workers a big boost in pay

4th defendant pleads guilty in white supremacist attack

News Tribune

How much will your water and electric bill go up? Tacoma utilities propose rate increase

Man stole Lakewood police cruiser, drove onto I-5 before arrest, cops say

Fire burns on upper deck of shipping vessel docked at Port of Tacoma

Ex-politician’s car stolen from outside his Tacoma home. His father’s ashes were inside

Olympian

More closures of Ensign Road to come as city looks to end long-term parking indefinitely

Update: WSP trooper shot in Walla Walla. Then he drove himself to the hospital

Puget Sound Business Journal

Boeing settles on Max crashes with SEC for $200M

Senate aims to extend federal small-business investment programs

Pierce County awards $17M for affordable housing

Employers are staring at steep costs due to long Covid

Seattle Medium

Nobles Advocates To Reduce Child Hunger And Accelerate Learning (Nobles)

Private, Public Bus Stops On The Way

Cannabis Industry Update in Washington State

Seattle Times

Seattle looks to transform Third Avenue from transit-only to inviting ‘front door’

COVID and monkeypox levels are down in WA; prevention efforts continue

King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces

Column: What Seattle Mayor Harrell’s budget will reveal on city’s core beliefs

Seattle Mayor Harrell announces first steps toward Green New Deal

Skagit Valley Herald

Anacortes moves to fast-track trestle repairs

Work continues on Veterans Community Plaza

Spokesman Review

Washington in ‘markedly different place’ in COVID pandemic

Knezovich plans to ‘clear’ Camp Hope by mid-October

Tri-City Herald

Highway 395 reopens in south Kennewick after fire burns near Southridge High School

Washington Post

Inside the plant building the fastest passenger trains in America

U.S. has sent private warnings to Russia against using a nuclear weapon

Yakima Herald-Republic

Low unemployment rates continue in Yakima County, across Washington

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Man fatally shot during officer-involved-shooting in Wapato, police say

Police agencies in new video urge Washington lawmakers to reconsider 2021 pursuit law

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane Sheriff releases statement on plans to clear Camp Hope

‘The letter is disappointing’: Health agency reacts to sheriff’s vow to clear Camp Hope

Local organizations seek more volunteers to battle mentor shortage

Spokane Police officer under investigation for sexual assault of sheriff’s deputy

West Glen neighbors turn to C.O.P.S. after being fed up with crime

WA COVID, monkeypox levels down, prevention efforts continue

NW Public Radio

Pasco Ponders Pot

Washington Wine Grape Harvest Could Be “Biggest Yet”

Q13 TV (FOX)

More than $17M awarded to develop affordable housing across Pierce County

Crosscut

What local leaders think of Seattle police chief nominee Adrian Diaz

The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state

The Stranger

Smell That? It’s the Sweet Smell of Seattle’s New Film Commission