Friday, September 23
COVID and monkeypox levels are down in WA; prevention efforts continue
Viral infection levels continue on a downward trend in Washington, bringing the state into a “cautiously optimistic” place as public health teams continue to work on COVID-19 and monkeypox prevention this fall. The state is approaching an “important milestone” in its COVID recovery journey, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said Thursday, referring to the Oct. 31 date when the state’s COVID state of emergency is set to expire. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
Knezovich plans to ‘clear’ Camp Hope by mid-October
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he intends to clear Camp Hope by mid-October, citing crime and public health implications, and the plight of those living on the state-owned land off Interstate 90 in east Spokane.
Part of his plan is to provide bus tickets for the 600 homeless people living there so that they might reunite with family and find assistance in their recovery. Knezovich sent a letter outlining his plans and concerns to the Washington state Department of Transportation. The letter did not address the number of Camp Hope residents who may have come from outside the region and would therefore use the tickets. He said he will also engage church leaders to help with drug, alcohol and mental health treatmen Continue reading at Spokane Spokesman-Review. (Jesse Tinsley/Spokesman-Review)
Low unemployment rates continue in Yakima County, across Washington
Yakima County’s jobless rates remain at the lowest levels in decades. Continuing 17 months of decline, unemployment in the county in August stood at the lowest rate in at least 32 years. A newly released report shows the county’s jobless rate at 5.7% for last month, the lowest for that month since data began to be recorded electronically in 1990, said Don Meseck, regional labor economist with the state’s Employment Security Department. Continue reading at Yakima Herald.
Associated Press
State employees likely to get 1K bonuses for COVID booster
Auburn Reporter
Auburn to receive money from a settlement with opioid distributors
Capital Press
Fish and Wildlife targets Leadpoint wolf pack
Q&A: Simpson continues to push lower Snake River dam plan
Western Innovator: Washington farm advocate embraces tension
Courier-Herald
Buckley hires new city administrator
The Daily News
Longview police awarded 200K in state funds for mental health response team
Everett Herald
Complaint accuses Starbucks of anti-union threats in Marysville
Stanwood mental health facility clears hurdle, but faces opposition
New deal gives Swedish nurses, health care workers a big boost in pay
4th defendant pleads guilty in white supremacist attack
News Tribune
How much will your water and electric bill go up? Tacoma utilities propose rate increase
Man stole Lakewood police cruiser, drove onto I-5 before arrest, cops say
Fire burns on upper deck of shipping vessel docked at Port of Tacoma
Ex-politician’s car stolen from outside his Tacoma home. His father’s ashes were inside
Olympian
More closures of Ensign Road to come as city looks to end long-term parking indefinitely
Update: WSP trooper shot in Walla Walla. Then he drove himself to the hospital
Puget Sound Business Journal
Boeing settles on Max crashes with SEC for $200M
Senate aims to extend federal small-business investment programs
Pierce County awards $17M for affordable housing
Employers are staring at steep costs due to long Covid
Seattle Medium
Nobles Advocates To Reduce Child Hunger And Accelerate Learning (Nobles)
Private, Public Bus Stops On The Way
Cannabis Industry Update in Washington State
Seattle Times
Seattle looks to transform Third Avenue from transit-only to inviting ‘front door’
King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces
Column: What Seattle Mayor Harrell’s budget will reveal on city’s core beliefs
Seattle Mayor Harrell announces first steps toward Green New Deal
Skagit Valley Herald
Anacortes moves to fast-track trestle repairs
Work continues on Veterans Community Plaza
Spokesman Review
Tri-City Herald
Highway 395 reopens in south Kennewick after fire burns near Southridge High School
Washington Post
Inside the plant building the fastest passenger trains in America
U.S. has sent private warnings to Russia against using a nuclear weapon
Yakima Herald-Republic
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Man fatally shot during officer-involved-shooting in Wapato, police say
Police agencies in new video urge Washington lawmakers to reconsider 2021 pursuit law
KXLY (ABC)
Spokane Sheriff releases statement on plans to clear Camp Hope
‘The letter is disappointing’: Health agency reacts to sheriff’s vow to clear Camp Hope
Local organizations seek more volunteers to battle mentor shortage
Spokane Police officer under investigation for sexual assault of sheriff’s deputy
West Glen neighbors turn to C.O.P.S. after being fed up with crime
NW Public Radio
Pasco Ponders Pot
Washington Wine Grape Harvest Could Be “Biggest Yet”
Q13 TV (FOX)
More than $17M awarded to develop affordable housing across Pierce County
Crosscut
What local leaders think of Seattle police chief nominee Adrian Diaz
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
The Stranger
Smell That? It’s the Sweet Smell of Seattle’s New Film Commission