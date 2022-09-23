ResProp Management Welcomes Spanish Trails and Miller Square in Austin, Texas to their Portfolio

A shot of a beautifully updated kitchen at Miller Square. One of the spacious and relaxing living room layouts at Spanish Trails!

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management has been selected by Zion Capital Group to manage Spanish Trails and Miller Square. Both apartment complexes are garden style and are located in the prestigious area of Hyde Park in Austin, TX. Spanish Trails was built in 1971 and Miller Square was built in 1966. As a whole, the two properties equate to a total of 91 units and offer one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom options with an average square footage just above 600 sq ft.

Life at Spanish Trails includes an art deco pool, a 24-hour laundry facility, and is pet-friendly. Life at Miller Square includes a pool courtyard, bbq picnic area, and onsite laundry facility. Both properties are located just minutes away from Downtown Austin which includes easy access to highway I-35. With convenient access to these areas, all residents can enjoy an ample amount of options in regards to shopping, dining, live music, theater, bars, and more. Families can take advantage of being in close proximity to Mueller Lake Park, Thinkery Museum, and Blue Starlite Urban Drive In.

With the recent additions of Spanish Trails and Miller Square to their impressive portfolio, ResProp Management now manages around 11,000 units across Florida, Texas, and South Carolina.

Spanish Trails and Miller Square serve over 200 residents. "The beginning of our partnership with Zion Capital Group continues to grow with the recent acquisitions of Spanish Trails and Miller Square. This reconfirms the great value that ResProp provides owners," says Steven Rhea. "We are looking forward to delivering our premier service to all residents. We thank Zion Capital Group for their partnership and trust, we look forward to continuing building this relationship."

About ResProp Management:

Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin (TX), the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

About Zion Capital Group:

Zion Capital Group is a new real estate investment firm focused on delivering a superior investing experience while uplifting the communities they do business in. Currently, they own 540+ multifamily units and are continuing to grow rapidly.