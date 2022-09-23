Banyan Treatment Centers Now Offering Telehealth Services Throughout Florida
Banyan Treatment Centers has introduced telehealth services in the state of Florida for adults seeking treatment for addiction or mental health services.FLORIDA, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the pandemic, there was an exaggerated need for patients to receive accessible health care services. That is why Banyan Treatment Centers, a nationally recognized addiction and mental health treatment facility, introduced telehealth services to its patients in the state of Florida.
Banyan Treatment Centers, one of the fastest growing networks for detox, mental health, and addiction treatment in the nation, has introduced telehealth services in the state of Florida for adults seeking treatment for addiction or mental health services. The new telehealth system provides patients with easier access to their healthcare providers. It eliminates travel time, allowing patients to focus on family, work, and other recovery-related goals. This will make treatment options more accessible and easier to use for patients.
Banyan Treatment Centers has polished their telehealth program and it is now readily available for Florida residents. Benefits of telehealth include the following:
- Case management services
- Support from staff for continued care and evaluation
- Individual counseling
- Family counseling
- Addiction education
- Intervention services
- Monitoring
Our Telehealth treatment for substance use and mental health treatment at Banyan includes:
- Free bio-psychosocial assessment upon admission
- Therapy sessions are offered on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday
- Operation times are from 6 pm-9 pm EST
The ideal candidate for telehealth services is adults struggling with addiction or mental health issues, first responders, active-duty personnel, college students, or entrepreneurs who need counseling but may find it difficult to attend in-person treatment.
In addition to the virtual group and individual therapy from telehealth, the program offers faith-based counseling, family counseling, and alumni support once the patient has completed treatment. All you need to use telehealth services is a cell phone or laptop with internet access and a camera to operate Zoom software.
About Banyan Treatment Centers
Banyan Treatment Centers is a nationally recognized group of treatment centers throughout the country that focus on addiction and mental health treatment. Their innovative and evidence-based practices make them a leader in behavioral healthcare here in the U.S. Banyan is proud of their specialty programs like Military and Veterans in Recovery (MVIR), Faith in Recovery (FIR), and programs for mental health and eating disorders. With 15 facilities in the nation and now virtual services, finding treatment for addiction or mental health has never been easier.
To learn more about our Telehealth Program, visit our website at www.BanyanTelehealth.com. Banyan continues to strive to improve the lives of individuals with substance use and mental health disorders. See the organization's media section or Banyan's blogs on www.banyancenters.com. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, substance use disorder, or an eating disorder, please call us today at (877) 836-7614.
