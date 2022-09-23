Construction Moves into Next Phase on U.S. Highway 212 Project in Watertown

For Immediate Release: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the contractor, J & J Earthworks, Inc., will switch traffic to begin phase two (part B) on the U.S. Highway 212 construction project, between 14th Street East and 19th Street East on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Traffic will be routed onto the newly completed south side lanes between 14th Street East and 19th Street East so pavement removal work can begin in the north side lanes.

Work on phase two between 11th Street and 14th Street that is currently underway will continue on the south side of the road. Once all south side work is completed, traffic will be routed to the south side and north side work will continue. Remaining work on the north side lanes is anticipated to proceed more quickly due to the lack of significant underground work.

The $12.7 million project (including city utility projects) will reconstruct approximately one mile of Highway 212 from U.S. Highway 81 thru 19th Street East including utility work, grading, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, asphalt pavement, lighting, and traffic signal upgrades.

Thru truck traffic is being advised to use the signed truck detour along the south connector route due to anticipated high traffic volumes and narrowed lanes.

The overall completion date for the Highway 212 construction project was set for Saturday, Oct. 28, 2022. At this time, it is anticipated completion of the work will be delayed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

For more information about this featured project, view https://dot.sd.gov/watertown-pcn-027d.

