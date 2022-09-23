Dimension X to Host Virtual Metaverse Creators Summit
Creating immersive experiences with storytelling at the center is the theme of this Metaverse Creators Summit. This is the next evolution of the internet.
Consider this event to be the Metaverse 101 for all who want to take part in the economic opportunities that this next evolution of the internet will provide.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimension X, Inc. (DimX), a Metaverse company developing a platform that radically simplifies the creation of immersive experiences, is hosting the Metaverse Creators Summit, a virtual learning event focused on next generation immersive storytelling to be held on November 16th, 2022. Registration is open at https://mcsummit.dev
“Consider this event to be the Metaverse 101 for all who want to take part in the economic opportunities that this next evolution of the internet will provide,” said Scott Robertson, DimX CEO. “And, storytelling will be at the center of every great immersive experience. There will be something for everyone. For advanced developers, we will have a session on Unity’s Data-Oriented Technology Stack, a key enabling technology for complex Metaverse experiences, that lets your code run faster on multicore processors without the typical heavy programming headaches.”
The virtual event includes two keynotes, eight lightning talks, two networking sessions, and a follow-on hackathon a few weeks later. Learning, networking and creating are the three priorities of the event. Perhaps most valuable, facilitated networking will be organized in two formats: 1) Speed networking with quick introductions 2) Round table introductions, and a facilitated discussion about Ball’s keynote talk.
Headlining the event is keynote speaker, Matthew Ball, author of The Metaverse: And How it Will Revolutionize Everything.
About Ball’s work, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Fortnite-maker Epic Games, said: “Matthew Ball’s essays have defined, analyzed, and inspired the Metaverse for years. His book is an approachable and essential guide to the strategic, technical, and philosophical foundations of this new medium.”
Respected as one of the best Metaverse thought leaders, Ball has delivered an exceptional overview of the history of the internet leading to the present situation. In part 3 of his book, Ball discusses the winners and losers, the business opportunities and the personal value we might realize as participants in the next evolution of the Internet.
One thing appears clear. Immersive and engaging experiences will permeate people’s lives as the physical world is augmented with smart technology. Lives will improve if first-world learning experiences can be made available ubiquitously.
The first 100 registrants at the Metaverse Creators Summit will receive a signed copy of Matthew Ball’s book.
About Dimension X:
Dimension X is creating the world’s easiest-to-use Metaverse Creator platform for corporate trainers, educators, developers, designers, manufacturers, gamers, storytellers, and business leaders to train, educate, design, simulate, entertain, and market. Intentionally named, the 10th dimension in superstring theory is the last dimension in which anything is possible; a point of infinite possibilities when time and space fold over. Dimension X enables boundless immersive experiences. Learn more at: https://dimX.dev
