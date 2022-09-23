Derby Barracks/ Larceny/ Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004328
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/22/22 / at approximately 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields in Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: unknown suspect(s)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Mercedes Mahoney
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 09/23/22 at 1018 hrs, Vermont State Police were contacted by Mahoney, reporting on 09/22/22 at approximately 1700 hours, her Samsung straight talk cell phone had been stolen from Maplefields located at 115 Main Street in Orleans, VT. A photo of the suspects are attached. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information or can identify the suspects, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
Trooper Kali Lindor
Vermont State Police
Derby
35 Crawford Farm Rd
Newport, VT 05855
Tel. 802-334-8881