Derby Barracks/ Larceny/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5004328

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/22/22 / at approximately 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields in Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: unknown suspect(s)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Mercedes Mahoney

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 09/23/22 at 1018 hrs, Vermont State Police were contacted by Mahoney, reporting on 09/22/22 at approximately 1700 hours, her Samsung straight talk cell phone had been stolen from Maplefields located at 115 Main Street in Orleans, VT. A photo of the suspects are attached. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information or can identify the suspects, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.

Trooper Kali Lindor

Vermont State Police

Derby

35 Crawford Farm Rd

Newport, VT 05855

Tel. 802-334-8881

kali.lindor@vermont.gov