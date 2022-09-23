Submit Release
COMMISSIONER BLOMSTEDT ANNOUNCES HIS PLANNED DEPARTURE FROM THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

September 23, 2022

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt announced he will be stepping down from his position effective January 3, 2023. He has served as the Commissioner of Education for almost 9 years since being named on January 2, 2014.

During his public service, Commissioner Blomstedt has worked to change the focus of NDE’s work as an agency from compliance to support and modernization.  He provided oversight in the adoption of the State Board’s strategic plan adopted in 2016 which restructured the agency to meet the needs and challenges of schools and students. He led the successful development and implementation of a comprehensive state accountability system, AQuESTT, and positioned Nebraska to meet new federal requirements under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The NDE also increased expectations through standards and assessment while increasing support offered to schools and communities under his leadership. Commissioner Blomstedt also led the state through an unprecedented pandemic, ensuring safety for students and staff while also striving to maintain stability in the learning environment.

“There are many things I am proud of in my nearly nine years of service to the State of Nebraska, but I am most proud of the opportunity to have served with so many dedicated board members, staff, and partners in this work over the years,” said Commissioner Blomstedt.

“Commissioner Blomstedt has been a champion for all students and families, and a great leader of the Department of Education,” said State Board President Patricia Koch-Johns. “During his tenure, our state has become a national leader in education, and he inspired us to work in the best interest of all Nebraskans. We wish him well and thank him for his service.”

Blomstedt announced his resignation three months in advance to give the State Board of Education time to start the process to find a successor. The commissioner is chosen by the elected Board of Education.

Commissioner of Blomstedt Resignation Letter

