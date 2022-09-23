SUMMIT XII Concludes with VIP DINNER Hosted by WINSTON & STRAWN's Carol Alexis Chen at Amici Brentwood
Supported by US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Georgia Tech & AON
Your presence helped to make this event a great success. Thank you Carol Alexis Chen, Winston & Strawn, and Amici Brentwood!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISSA-LA Information Systems Security Summit XII has concluded, see you next year! Attendees enjoyed networking and listening to 40+ High-Caliber Speakers from a WIDE spectrum of the of the intelligence, regulatory, academic, law enforcement, legal, and cyber sectors, plus the SPECIAL EDITION that featured Women of Influence in LA with international television personality Stacy Paetz.
— Richard Greenberg, ISSA-LA President; CEO at Security Advisors
This fabulous two-day event, along with Full-Day Training Workshops, concluded yesterday with a special VIP Dinner hosted by WINSTON & STRAWN's Carol Alexis Chen at Amici Brentwood. Featured in the ISSA-LA Security Summit's Women of Influence in LA, Carol Alexis Chen is a Partner and Trial Lawyer at Winston & Strawn LLP and an award-winning former career federal prosecutor at the US Department of Justice in Los Angeles, California where she was the Chief of the International Narcotics, Money Laundering, and Racketeering Section and led numerous high-profile, significant initiatives, task forces, and working groups. Among those present was Paul S. Weiss, a leading American nanoscientist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He holds numerous positions, including UC Presidential Chair, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Bioengineering, and of Materials Science and Engineering, and founding editor-in-chief of ACS Nano. UCLA attendees also included Dr. Prineha Narang, the Howard Reiss Chair and Associate Professor in Chemistry, whose work has been recognized with many awards and special designations.
In addition to the ISSA-LA President Richard Greenberg and several members of the ISSA-LA Board of Directors, the Summit's world-class Keynote Speakers Adriana Sanford, Bryan Hurd, and Deviant Ollam were also in attendance.
* Adriana Sanford is the founder of DataPRIVACYHelp.com. Recently featured in Top Cyber News MAGAZINE, she is an award-winning global threats and privacy expert, corporate lawyer, author, professor, and a Chilean-American international TV commentator, who appears as a CNN en Español analyst to 93 million viewers. The Notre Dame law and Georgetown law-educated California lawyer is the recipient of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Woman Law Professional - 2019 CSWY Award. She is an American Program Bureau keynote speaker, who also provides the keynote addresses at some of the world's top technology, IT, cyber, security, legal, and compliance industry conferences.
* Bryan Hurd is AON's Chief at the Office for Cyber Solutions in Seattle (a/k/a Stroz Friedberg). He directs engagements around the world involving cybercrime and data breach response, information security, digital forensics, penetration testing, intellectual property protection, and advising senior leadership and boards of commercial companies. Prior to joining Stroz Friedberg, he served as Microsoft's Director of Intelligence of Cybercrime Center – Digital Crimes Unit and as COO at Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
* Deviant Ollam is a globally-recognized Physical Penetration Specialist with The CORE Group, Director of Education for Red Team Alliance, and a member of the Board of Directors of the US division of TOOOL, The Open Organisation of Lockpickers. His books are among Syngress Publishing’s best-selling pen testing titles: Practical Lock Picking and Keys to the Kingdom.
The distinguished guest also list included, among others:
• Stephen Alford, CIO & CISO, Worldwide Environmental
• Robert Anderson, Founder and CEO, Telecom4Good; Managing Director, Africa NGO Internet Cooperative
• Yev Avidon, Associate Director - Cybersecurity, Data Protection and Data Governance, AT&T
• Louis Bladel, EY Managing Director, Assurance Services – Forensic & Integrity: former FBI Special Agent in Charge (NY Field Office) for Counterintelligence Division; former Section Chief of the Counterproliferation Center at FBI Headquarters
• Matt Crouse, CISO, Taco Bell
• Ross Delston, Independent Attorney & Expert Witness, specializing in anti-money laundering compliance; former FDIC Assistant General Counsel – US Banking Regulator
• Ajay Nwosu, President of the US National Teqball Federation; CEO of Teqball USA; member of the LA Sports Council Board of Directors; former professional soccer player
• Stacy Paetz, Award-Winning International TV Personality
• Sascha Schleumer, CISO, Los Angeles County Public Health
• William Schmidt, UCLA Ph.D. candidate in bioengineering; NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP) Fellow
• David Son, Security Director and Chief Security Officer, AT&T-DIRECTV
• David Spark, Producer, Managing Editor, Co-Host, CISO Series
• Valerie Thomas, Executive Security Consultant that specializes in social engineering and cyber-physical penetration testing
• Molly Tracy, Founder and CEO of VRAI Digital, a communication agency for female lead brands and influencers
• Sanford Williams, Deputy Managing Director/Special Advisor to Chairwoman, Federal Communications Commission (FCC); UCLA Law Lecturer
• Karen Worstell, Senior Cybersecurity Strategist, VMware; former CISO, Microsoft and AT&T Wireless/Cingular
This VIP Dinner was an evening to remember.
Lcated in a Santa Monica neighborhood "insiders' spot," guests enjoyed great conversation over delicious authentic Italian cuisine. Thank you, Carol Alexis Chen and Winston & Strawn LLP for your sponsorship!
ABOUT Winston & Strawn
Founded in 1853, Winston & Strawn LLP is a global law firm with 900+ attorneys across 15 offices in Brussels, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C. Additionally, the firm has significant resources devoted to clients and matters in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The exceptional depth and geographic reach of their resources enable the firm to manage virtually every type of business-related legal issue. Winston & Strawn LLP serves the needs of enterprises of all types and sizes, in both the private and the public sectors.
ABOUT Amici Brentwood
Cozy Italian restaurant located in the heart of Brentwood, home-made pasta, authentic Italian cuisine. Restaurateur Tancredi DeLuca and general manager Paolo Pasio arrived in Los Angeles in 1987 having grown up as friends in a small town on the Adriatic Sea in Italy.
ABOUT Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)
ISSA-LA, the founding Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association in 1982, is the premier catalyst and information source in Southern California for improving the practice of information security. The Chapter provides various training classes for information Security and IT professionals throughout the year and at the Summit. ISSA-LA has a CISO Forum that meets quarterly at various companies throughout Southern California.
SURF, SAND, and SECURITY!
Richard Greenberg
ISSA-Los Angeles
