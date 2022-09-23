State Police Recover Stolen Firearm And Ammunition After Locating Wanted Fugitive In Baltimore City

September 23, 2022

(BALTIMORE, MD) – An arrest on an open warrant in Baltimore City leads Maryland State Police to the recovery of a stolen 9mm handgun and several rounds of ammunition.

James David Thomas, 25, of Baltimore is charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after being arrested on two open warrants. Thomas is being held at Baltimore Central Booking where he faces these additional charges placed by the Maryland State Police. Thomas, a wanted fugitive by the Baltimore City Police Department, was located and arrested on September 21, 2022 at an apartment in the 1200 block of West Mount Royal Avenue in Baltimore.

Aniya Kaylen Winslow, 23, of Baltimore is also charged in connection with the investigation. After consultation with the Baltimore City Commissioner’s Office, she was served with a criminal summons charging her with possession of a stolen firearm and other related crimes.

During Thomas’ arrest on the open warrant on September 21, 2022 a Maryland State trooper observed one live round of ammunition on the floor. Maryland State Police subsequently applied for a search and seizure warrant.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., troopers executed the search warrant on the apartment which resulted in the recovery of a 9mm handgun containing nine live rounds of ammunition. Police located the firearm between the mattress and box spring in the bedroom.

During the investigation, troopers learned the gun was reported stolen on February 5, 2021 through the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. Thomas was also found to be prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The investigation continues..

