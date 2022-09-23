A VDI Hardware Solution by IT Vortex
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the biggest barriers to companies implementing VDI or Desktop as a Service (DaaS) is client hardware.
A key component of high-performance virtual desktops is using a zero-client or a thin-client. However, companies must purchase these devices upfront, and they typically range from $300-$500+.
Companies can now reuse existing desktops and laptops by implementing a new operating system, enabling the legacy hardware to become manageable endpoints that are read-only. These endpoints alleviate malware, individual updates, and other software on the device. IT staff then manages this hardened endpoint OS remotely from a central console.
This strategy offers significant cost savings to companies that cannot spend heavily on zero or thin client endpoints. It provides the ability to reuse existing hardware to propel them toward the cloud.
Unlike many other MSPs, IT Vortex’s VMware Horizon View-powered DaaS solution is bundled with reporting & monitoring, backups, antivirus, firewall, and 24/7/365 US-based support.
As a premier cloud hosting company, IT Vortex also extends a fully managed, persistent service including application installation, updates, and user settings across all desktops. ITV’s solution is turn-key for system admins, eliminating architecture, update, and performance issue concerns. End users also experience 99.999% uptime.
About IT Vortex –
IT Vortex is your end-to-end service provider, founded from the mindset of experienced IT engineers, not salespeople. Our years of experience in the IT field contribute to our top-notch services portfolio. ITV maximizes your investment in technology by avoiding the evaluation and proof of concept phases. We have surpassed the trial-and-error stages to construct our industry-leading portfolio of technology vendors and partners.
We only sell the solutions we know and believe in, not sales pitches full of empty promises. ITV is partnered with the leading technology solution vendors like VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, and Dell. Our top-notch portfolio of software and hardware vendors empowers your organization to achieve all its goals.
