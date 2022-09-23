Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,085 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,461 in the last 365 days.

Westbound Passing Lane Closure at I-90/I-29 Interchange Planned

For Immediate Release:  Thursday Sept. 22, 2022

Contact:  Harry Johnston, Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Mitchell Region Bridge Crew will be completing repairs on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, to the bridge deck on westbound Interstate 90 at the I-90/I-29 interchange, Exit 396.

Work will begin at 9 a.m.; which will include closing the left (passing) lane. Work will be completed and the lane reopened to traffic by 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Westbound Passing Lane Closure at I-90/I-29 Interchange Planned

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.