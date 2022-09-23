Westbound Passing Lane Closure at I-90/I-29 Interchange Planned

For Immediate Release: Thursday Sept. 22, 2022

Contact: Harry Johnston, Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Mitchell Region Bridge Crew will be completing repairs on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, to the bridge deck on westbound Interstate 90 at the I-90/I-29 interchange, Exit 396.

Work will begin at 9 a.m.; which will include closing the left (passing) lane. Work will be completed and the lane reopened to traffic by 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

