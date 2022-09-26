Retirement Coaches Association Honors Chip Conley with Retirement Pioneer Award
Chip Conley of the Modern Elder Academy was awarded the Retirement Pioneer Award at the sixth Annual Retirement Coaches Association Conference.
Concepts and practices around the topic of retirement and wisdom workers are changing rapidly making it an exciting time to be a part of the movement”BRIGHTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retirement Coaches Association presented Chip Conley founder of the Modern Elder Academy with the Retirement Pioneer Award at the sixth Annual Retirement Coaches Association Conference last week. He was recognized for his efforts to expand, enhance and endorse the collective value, need, and the emerging opportunities for Modern Elders.
— Chip Conley
“I’m honored to receive the award,” Conley said, adding, “Concepts and practices around the topic of retirement and wisdom workers are changing rapidly making it an exciting time to be a part of the movement to optimize the lives of people who are in work/career transitions.”
Robert Laura, RCA Founder and creator of the Certified Professional Retirement Coach Designation said, “Chip’s commitment to open up new dialogue around midlife transition, purpose, and workplace mentoring made him an easy choice for the award. His retreats and online programs at the Modern Elder Academy serve as an industry model and strong foundation for those who want to make the most of their 40’s,50’s, 60’s, and beyond.
Four other retirement experts were also honored during the annual awards night. Marianne Oehser, Mary Morency, Jeanette Lalonde, and Eric Weigel each received the coveted Retirement Catalyst award. This honor recognizes industry change agents and impactful contributors to the Retirement Coaching industry.
Laura founded both the association and retirement coach training program in 2017 with one simple mission, to improve the field of retirement planning by helping people develop a plan for the non-financial aspects of life after work. He believes the current model is insufficient because it focuses primarily on money instead of helping people replace their work identity, fill their time, and stay relevant and connected, as well as mentally and physically active.
“Working in tandem with financial advisors, employers, psychologists, faith leaders and human resource directors, our goal is to make sure people don’t waste some of their best years struggling to figure out their new options and choices on their own,” says Laura.
Amie Laura
927930644
+1 517-518-1812
email us here