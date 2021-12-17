Retirement Coaches Association Publishes New Book, The Fine Print Of Retirement, focusing on the non-financial aspects
The RCA has done it again- a brilliant collaboration highlighting the non-financial aspects of life after work resulting in another Amazon New Best Seller!BRIGHTON, MI, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all know we should read the fine print when making a large purchase, signing a legal document or paying for a luxury vacation, but what about when it comes to retirement? The reality is, retiring comes with its own fine print. In a collaborative effort the Retirement Coaches Association brought together a group of industry experts to highlight the fine print so many miss.
“While there are ample warnings about the dangers of running out of money, there is very little on the non-financial aspects of life that can seriously impact our experience, including purpose, identity, relationships, health and more.” Says Retirement Coaches Association founder Robert Laura.
Which begs the question, how can current and future retirees avoid learning things the hard way? This is exactly why we brought together a group of industry leaders to explore the potential pitfalls that many of the mainstream books on retirement miss. Get ready for a dynamic collection of time-tested wisdom and fresh ideas that:
• Expands traditional planning to include more personal aspects
• Modernizes people’s mindset, perspective, and attitude about life after work
• Showcases new insights, research, and concrete direction for this next phase of life
• Addresses key issues like aging, life-balance, encore business, workplace identity, and more
• Validates how many people are thinking about the new era of retirement while fostering new confidence and clarity
The Fine Print of Retirement is a must-read treasure trove of wisdom, resources and encouragement from pioneers in the field. Join the growing movement of people and professionals who understand that retirement is about much more than money. Benefit from the strategies to avoid the many common traps that people may experience when they don’t read the fine print.
Our authors are made up of experienced certified coaches, financial professionals, human resource specialists, academics, former executives, and many others. They include Michele Fantt-Harris, Lisa Downs, Ellen Quint, Amie Laura, Kaendi Munguti, Janet Foran, Robert Laura, Jeanne Savelle and Gary Gilberg.
The RCA was founded in 2017 by Robert Laura, since then it has grown in membership, gone international, published 5 best-selling books, presented dozens of CE credit worthy webinars and trainings and hosts an annual conference, featuring the industry’s top experts and influencers on the non-financial aspects of retirement living.
The Fine Print of Retirement is available for purchase on Amazon as an ebook or a hard copy. You can learn more about the organization by visiting RetirementCoachesAssociation.org
Amie Laura
Retirement Project
+1 517-518-1812
email us here