Top Retirement Experts On Tap For Retirement Coaches Association Conference

The RCA Hosts its 6th Annual Conference

The Retirement Coaches Association host the top retirement experts and coaches from around the world for its 6th Annual Conference Sept 20-22, 2022.

We are focused on one simple mandate: to modernize the world of retirement, focusing on the mental, social, physical, and spiritual aspects of the journey rather than just the financial side.”
— Robert Laura
BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual conference hosted by the Retirement Coaches Association is a global platform for thought leaders, from across a myriad of sectors, to discuss the non-financial aspects of retirement planning including Ageism, Purpose, Identity, Psychology, Entrepreneurship Life-Long Learning, Encore Careers, Longevity & more. It’s the perfect gathering place for Certified Coaches, HR Professionals, Therapists, Entrepreneurs, Academics, Financial Professionals, and more.

The 3-day event will feature more than a dozen speakers and moderators, including the A-List of retirements top experts such as Chip Conley, Best Selling Author and founder of the Modern Elder Academy, Loran Nordgren, Behavioral Science Expert and Author, Kerry Hannon, Author, Speaker, & Retirement Personality, Robert Laura, Retirement Pioneer and Activist, Richard Eisenberg, Managing of MarketWatch’s view from unretirement, Jania Bailey, CEO of FranNet, and many more.

"The level of expertise and thought leadership you get in this one gathering is unprecedented and supports the rapid growth and importance of our industry! We are focused on one simple mandate: to modernize the world of retirement, centering on the mental, social, physical, and spiritual aspects of the personal journey rather than just the dollars and cents of traditional planning” says RCA Founder and President, Robert Laura.

The Retirement Coaches Association was founded in 2017 by Laura, and since then, has grown significantly in membership, gone international, published 5 best-selling books, and presented dozens of industry-changing webinars and trainings.

Laura says, “The success of the organization and conference has everything to do with our committed membership base who continue to disrupt and innovate within the retirement planning space. None of this would be possible without them as well as our loyal sponsors and partners who understand the new retirement narrative including FranNet, Modern Elder Academy, Life Planning Network, and The Certified Professional Retirement Coach Designation.”

You can learn more about the speakers, agenda, and conference at https://retirementcoachesassociation.org/conference
Press passes are available to interested journalists and media outlets.

Amie Laura
Retirement Project
+1 517-518-1812
retirement.rca@gmail.com

