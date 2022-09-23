Beckley Travel Plaza closed due to grease fire

Page Content

A grease fire at a fast-food restaurant early this morning closed the Beckley Travel Plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike.



West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the fire broke out in the kitchen of the Burger King restaurant at the travel plaza about 6 a.m. Firefighters from four local fire departments responded to the fire and quickly extinguished the blaze.



The travel plaza is currently closed. Miller expects the service station and travel market section of the plaza to reopen later today. The restaurants will be closed through the weekend.



The West Virginia Department of Transportation will update the public on the status of the travel plaza as conditions change.​​