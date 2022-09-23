India Refrigerated Trucks Market Expanding at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2022-2027

India Refrigerated Trucks Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Refrigerated Trucks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the india refrigerated trucks market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.8% during 2022-2027.

Refrigerated trucks refer to vehicles that are designed to carry perishable goods at lower temperatures to prevent spoilage or contamination. They are primarily equipped with a mechanical refrigerating system that utilizes dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) as a cooling agent to keep the temperature below the freezing point. As a result, these trucks are widely used to transport several temperature-sensitive products, such as dairy products, meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, confectioneries, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding food retail industry, coupled with the continuous advnacements in cold chain logistic facilities, are primarily catalyzing the India refrigerated trucks market. Besides this, the shifting consumer inclination towards frozen, processed, and ready-to-eat food items due to sedentary lifestyles and hectic work schedules is also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, with the expansion of e-commerce platforms, food product availability is increasing across a variety of online distribution channels. This is also stimulating the adoption of refrigerated trucks for supply-based operations. In addition to this, ongoing upgradation in the the healthcare industry, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, have raised the demand for secure transportation of temperature-sensitive goods, including vaccines, clinical trial materials, biopharmaceuticals, and other medications. Moreover, the emerging popularity of phase change material (PCM) in truck refrigeration systems to offer enhanced energy efficiency is likely to strengthen the India refrigerated trucks market in the coming years.

India Refrigerated Trucks Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Limited (Carrier Global Corporation), Ice Make Refrigeration Limited, JCBL Limited, KOLD SEAL, Motherson Sumi System Ltd, Subros Limited, Surin International Private Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Trane Technologies India Pvt Ltd and TransACNR.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, vehicle capacity gvw, sector, body type, application.

Breakup by Vehicle Capacity GVW:

02 – 4.5 Tons

7 – 7.5 Tons

11-12 Tons

18.5 Tons

28.5 Tons

35 Tons

Breakup by Sector:

Organized Sector

Breakup by Body Type:

Fully Built

Customizable

Breakup by Application:

Meat and Fish

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Confectionaries

Pharmaceutical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

